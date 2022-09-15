Police appeal after woman dies in early-hours car crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has died after her car crashed into a wall, police have said.

They have appealed for information about the accident, which happened at about 3.30am on Thursday.

The blue Vauxhall Astra, being driven by a 31-year-old woman, crashed into a wall at the junction between Beith Road and Overton Road in Johnstone, Renfrewshire.

The woman, who was alone in the car, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where she was later pronounced dead.

Sergeant James Crawford, of Police Scotland’s Renfrewshire and Inverclyde road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the car before the crash to get in touch with us.

“Likewise, anyone who may have dashcam footage of that area please review it and contact police with anything that may be relevant.”