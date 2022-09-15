Man, 47, dies in ‘unexplained’ circumstances on M80

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man, 47, dies in ‘unexplained’ circumstances on M80

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 3:20 pm
A man has died in ‘unexplained’ circumstances on the M80 motorway. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A 47-year-old man died in unexplained circumstances on a motorway near Denny in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A 47-year-old man died in unexplained circumstances on a motorway near Denny in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Detectives in Stirling are looking to speak to anyone who may have been driving on the M80 near Haggs junction at Bonnybridge between 10.45pm on Wednesday September 14 and 12.10am on Thursday September 15.

Police were called to Station Road, underneath the M80 overbridge, at around 12.10am but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed the man’s silver Ford Fiesta broke down on the motorway at around 10.50pm on Wednesday and he stopped on the hard shoulder.

Detective Sergeant Andy Gardner said: “We are working to establish the circumstances surrounding his death and it is currently being treated as unexplained.

“Around 10.50pm on Wednesday, he had been driving his silver-coloured Ford Fiesta northbound on the M80 just after the Haggs junction, when his car broke down and he stopped on the hard shoulder.

“We would appeal to anyone who was driving on the motorway between 10.45pm on Wednesday night and 12.10am on Thursday morning, when police were called.

“If anyone saw the silver-coloured Ford Focus at the side of the motorway, please get in touch. I would also appeal to any drivers on that road between those times who have dashcam footage to contact officers.”

