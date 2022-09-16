One person dies and two injured in crash on A9

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One person has died and two people are in hospital following a crash on the A9.

Police were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision on the busy road near Dunkeld, in Perth and Kinross, at about 12.05pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended but one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

❗️CLEAR ⌚️19:35#A9 – DUNKELD The #A9 at Dunkeld is now OPEN in BOTH directions following a multi-vehicle collision. @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/GziLl4ZJNl — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 16, 2022

Two other people involved in the crash were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by ambulance and air ambulance, officers said.

The A9 was closed in both directions for almost eight hours and diversions were put in place.

Traffic Scotland posted a tweet confirming the road was reopened at about 7.35pm.

Some motorists commented saying they were stuck in “gridlock” on the diverted routes after the crash.

