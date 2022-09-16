One person dies and two injured in crash on A9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

One person dies and two injured in crash on A9

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 8:34 pm
One person has died and two have been injured in a crash on the A9 in Perth and Kinross (David Cheskin/PA)
One person has died and two have been injured in a crash on the A9 in Perth and Kinross (David Cheskin/PA)

One person has died and two people are in hospital following a crash on the A9.

Police were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision on the busy road near Dunkeld, in Perth and Kinross, at about 12.05pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended but one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people involved in the crash were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by ambulance and air ambulance, officers said.

The A9 was closed in both directions for almost eight hours and diversions were put in place.

Traffic Scotland posted a tweet confirming the road was reopened at about 7.35pm.

Some motorists commented saying they were stuck in “gridlock” on the diverted routes after the crash.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a two-car crash on the A9 near Dunkeld around 12.05pm on Friday, 16 September, 2022.

“Emergency services attended, however, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Two people were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by ambulance and air ambulance.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

The incident occurred on Wednesday (PA)
Man in court on attempted murder charge
Police on the A614 in Nottinghamshire where six people were killed in a two-car crash.
Man killed in three-car crash
The University of Aberdeen was named as the fifth top Scottish University. Supplied by Shutterstock.
Aberdeen University rated fifth best in Scotland second year in a row
0
A man has died in ‘unexplained’ circumstances on the M80 motorway. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Man, 47, dies in ‘unexplained’ circumstances on M80
Police have appealed for information (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police appeal after woman dies in early-hours car crash
Paul Johnson has been missing for a year (Police Scotland/PA)
Family still have hope on anniversary of man’s disappearance
Police have appealed for information (Joe Giddens/PA)
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash
Many people will be taking the day of the Queen's funeral off of work. Supplied by Shutterstock.
What are your rights if you want time off work for the Queen's funeral?
0
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Nurseries closed in E.coli outbreak cleared to reopen
The latest weekly figures show a 5% fall in the number of Covid patients in Scotland’s hospitals (Peter Byrne/PA)
Covid hospital numbers down 5% in a week, figures show

More from Press and Journal

Martin Maclean of Brora Rangers.
Brora Rangers knocked out of Scottish Cup by Open Goal Broomhill after extra time
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success
0
Pollok v Huntly, Scottish Cup 1st Round, 16 September 2022 Lyall Booth (Huntly) and Stuart McCann (Pollok) during the Scottish Cup 1st Round match at Newlandsfield, Glasgow, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix.org.uk
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on the A9 near Slochd Summit. Supplied by Google Maps.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
Highland Council are considering additional funding to help tackle the cost of living crisis in time for winter. Picture by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0

Editor's Picks