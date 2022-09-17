Woman, 73, dies in crash involving car and bus in Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Woman, 73, dies in crash involving car and bus in Highlands

By Press Association
September 17, 2022, 11:08 am
Police are appealing for witnesses. (Alamy/PA)
A pensioner has died following a road crash in the Highlands.

Police have appealed for witnesses following the crash on the A9 near Slochd, which is 17 miles south of Inverness.

The incident occurred at around 7.45pm on Friday and involved a silver Audi A4 and a white Volvo B12 single deck coach.

The driver of the Audi, a 73-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eight coach passengers were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where they were treated for minor injuries and later released.

Officers closed the road while they conducted an investigation. It was reopened at around 4am on Saturday.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3350 of Friday September 16.”

