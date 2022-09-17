Woman, 73, dies in crash involving car and bus in Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pensioner has died following a road crash in the Highlands.

Police have appealed for witnesses following the crash on the A9 near Slochd, which is 17 miles south of Inverness.

The incident occurred at around 7.45pm on Friday and involved a silver Audi A4 and a white Volvo B12 single deck coach.

The driver of the Audi, a 73-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eight coach passengers were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where they were treated for minor injuries and later released.

Officers closed the road while they conducted an investigation. It was reopened at around 4am on Saturday.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3350 of Friday September 16.”