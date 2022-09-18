Man arrested in connection with woman’s death in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Man arrested in connection with woman’s death in Aberdeen

By Press Association
September 18, 2022, 11:44 am Updated: September 18, 2022, 2:10 pm
A 22-year-old man has been arrested. (Joe Giddens/PA)
A 22-year-old man has been arrested. (Joe Giddens/PA)

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the death of a woman in Dyce, Aberdeen.

The woman’s death is being treated as suspicious after the body was discovered at an address on Stoneywood Road on Saturday.

Officers closed off the area near a roundabout at Stoneywood Road and Victoria Street, Dyce, at around 3.30am on Saturday, following the discovery of a body.

The death was treated as “unexplained” at the time.

Police Scotland have confirmed a “heavy police presence” will continue at the area while a probe into the death continues.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team said: “Inquiries are at an early stage and there will be a significant police presence and activity in the area of Stoneywood Road, Dyce, whilst we carry out our investigation into this incident.

“This would appear to have be an isolated incident and there was no wider threat to the local community.

“Anyone who heard or saw anything in the area is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 518 of September 17.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne arriving at Ballater Station in August 1952. Queen Elizabeth is greeted by soldiers at Ballater Station, one holding a sword. Prince Philip stands holding Prince Charle's hand.
The Queen’s funeral: Far from London, in silent sadness, Ballater mourns a friend
0
Philippa Grant’s family said they would ‘miss her terribly’ (Police Scotland/PA)
Crash victim’s family pay tribute to her ‘energy and enthusiasm’
Three people were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after a three-vehicle crash which also killed a woman (Jane Barlow/PA)
Woman killed and three taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on A9
The death of 47-year-old John Barr Johnston is not being treated as suspicious (Police Scotland/PA)
Police name 47-year-old found dead under M80 bridge
Police are appealing for witnesses. (Alamy/PA)
Woman, 73, dies in crash involving car and bus in Highlands
Police are treating the death as unexplained (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police probe ‘unexplained’ death at Aberdeen roundabout
mushroom foraging scotland
Everything you need to know about mushroom foraging in Scotland
1
One person has died and two have been injured in a crash on the A9 in Perth and Kinross (David Cheskin/PA)
One person dies and two injured in crash on A9
The incident occurred on Wednesday (PA)
Man in court on attempted murder charge
Police on the A614 in Nottinghamshire where six people were killed in a two-car crash.
Man killed in three-car crash

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen defender Liam Scales is sent off after receiving a second yellow card against HIbs.
Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos insists Liam Scales was hurting after sending off in 3-1…
0
Ballater turned out to reflect on the Queen's death. Supplied by Rebecca McGregor.
'Just like any other neighbour': Ballater gathers around Queen's Jubilee Cairn for minute's silence
0
Grant Street Park.
Venue switch for North of Scotland Cup final due to 'transport issues'
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne arriving at Ballater Station in August 1952. Queen Elizabeth is greeted by soldiers at Ballater Station, one holding a sword. Prince Philip stands holding Prince Charle's hand.
The Queen’s funeral: Far from London, in silent sadness, Ballater mourns a friend
0
Adrew Macaskill in action for Buckie Thistle in their Scottish Cup win against Lossiemouth. Picture by Sandy McCook
Scottish Cup second round draw: Fraserburgh to host Stranraer and Buckie Thistle welcome Open…
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Philippa Grant car crash death Picture shows; Philippa Grant. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Tributes paid to grandmother who died in A9 crash on Friday
0

Editor's Picks