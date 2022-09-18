Crash victim’s family pay tribute to her ‘energy and enthusiasm’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Crash victim’s family pay tribute to her ‘energy and enthusiasm’

By Press Association
September 18, 2022, 5:14 pm
Philippa Grant’s family said they would ‘miss her terribly’ (Police Scotland/PA)
The family of a grandmother who died in a crash in the Scottish Highlands have paid tribute to her “energy and enthusiasm”.

Philippa Grant, of Rothiemurchus, died on Friday in a collision between the Audi she was driving and a coach on the A9 near Slochd, some 17 miles south of Inverness.

Paying tribute to the 73-year-old, her family said they would “miss her terribly”.

“Philippa was a fun and loving mother and grandmother, a life force who will be hugely missed by our family, friends and all who came in contact with her,” Ms Grant’s family said in a statement released through Police Scotland.

“She will be so fondly remembered for the energy and enthusiasm that she ploughed into a career that spanned business, charity and tourism whilst bringing up a family.”

Ms Grant was pronounced dead at the scene, police officers said, and eight coach passengers were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where they were treated for minor injuries and later released.

The incident happened at about 7.45pm and crash detectives shut the road until 4am the following day.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald said the thoughts of Police Scotland “are very much with Philippa’s family at this very difficult time”.

“Our investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened is ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who can assist, who has not already spoken to officers, to please get in touch,” he said.

“If you have dashcam or anything else that could help then please call us on 101, quoting incident number 3350 of Friday September 16.”

