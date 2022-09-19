Police charge 22-year-old man over woman’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Police charge 22-year-old man over woman’s death

By Press Association
September 19, 2022, 6:58 am
A man has been charged following the death of a mother in Aberdeen (David Cheskin/PA)
A man has been charged following the death of a mother in Aberdeen (David Cheskin/PA)

A man has been charged following the death of a mother in Aberdeen.

The body of Jill Barclay, 47, was found near an address on Stoneywood Road in the Dyce area of the city at around 3.30am on Saturday.

Police said a 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

In a statement issued through police, the family of Ms Barclay said: “Jill was a deeply loved life partner, mother and daughter.”

Police are appealing for information.

Jill Barclay
The body of Jill Barclay was found early on Saturday (Police Scotland/PA)

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Jill’s family and friends at what is a very difficult time for them.

“We have a dedicated team of officers in the area working on this investigation and I would like to reassure the community that they can speak to them if they have any concerns.

“I am appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 0518 of Saturday, 17 September, 2022 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Members of the public view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall. Photo: PA
Queen's funeral live: London prepares for service in Westminster Abbey
0
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne arriving at Ballater Station in August 1952. Queen Elizabeth is greeted by soldiers at Ballater Station, one holding a sword. Prince Philip stands holding Prince Charle's hand.
The Queen’s funeral: Far from London, in silent sadness, Ballater mourns a friend
0
Philippa Grant’s family said they would ‘miss her terribly’ (Police Scotland/PA)
Crash victim’s family pay tribute to her ‘energy and enthusiasm’
A 22-year-old man has been arrested. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Man arrested in connection with woman’s death in Aberdeen
Three people were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after a three-vehicle crash which also killed a woman (Jane Barlow/PA)
Woman killed and three taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on A9
The death of 47-year-old John Barr Johnston is not being treated as suspicious (Police Scotland/PA)
Police name 47-year-old found dead under M80 bridge
Police are appealing for witnesses. (Alamy/PA)
Woman, 73, dies in crash involving car and bus in Highlands
Police are treating the death as unexplained (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police probe ‘unexplained’ death at Aberdeen roundabout
mushroom foraging scotland
Everything you need to know about mushroom foraging in Scotland
1
One person has died and two have been injured in a crash on the A9 in Perth and Kinross (David Cheskin/PA)
One person dies and two injured in crash on A9

More from Press and Journal

A man has been charged following the death of a mother in Aberdeen (David Cheskin/PA)
£100m deals for north-east firm KCA Deutag
0
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. For PT piece on death of QEII comparing similarities in teh two Queens' characters Picture shows; Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Victoria. n/a. Supplied by DCT Design/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
The remarkable similarities between Queen Elizabeth and her great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria
0
Nutritionist Wendy Urwin.
Diet 'revelation' was catalyst for Highland woman's new business
0
Cammy Harper, left, is congratulated by Caley Thistle team-mate David Carson after levelling at Dundee.
Cammy Harper wanted hat-trick shot as Caley Thistle bagged points in Dundee
0
Highland Rugby Club is in its centenary year.
Rugby: Strong start earns Highland victory while Orkney leave it late in the capital
Ghana Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh will be in Aberdeen to promote trade opportunities.
Ghana's energy minister to promote oil and gas opportunities for north-east firms
0

Editor's Picks