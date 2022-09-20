83-year-old dog walker who died after being hit by lorry named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
83-year-old dog walker who died after being hit by lorry named

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 11:04 am
John Ward died earlier this month (Police Scotland/PA)
John Ward died earlier this month (Police Scotland/PA)

An 83-year-old man who died along with his dog after being struck by a lorry has been named by police.

John Ward, also known as Jack, was walking his dog in Ayr Road, at the junction with Pleasantfield Road, Prestwick, Ayrshire, when the collision happened at around 9.25am on Friday September 9.

Emergency services attended, but Mr Ward and his dog Benji died at the scene.

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Sergeant Scott Gourlay, from Ayrshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Ward at this difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any information, to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information or footage should contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 0759 of September 9.”

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

