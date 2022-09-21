Crash victim was American woman visiting loved ones in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Crash victim was American woman visiting loved ones in Scotland

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 6:35 pm
Jacalyn Margittay died in a crash on the A9 on Friday (Police Scotland/PA)
Jacalyn Margittay died in a crash on the A9 on Friday (Police Scotland/PA)

A woman who died in a crash in Perthshire was a 69-year-old American who was visiting loved ones in Scotland, police have said.

Jacalyn Margittay, from Wisconsin, was driving a dark grey Hyundai i10 car which was involved in a collision with a white Volkswagen Golf and a white Ford Transit van at around 12.05pm on Friday on the A9 near Dunkeld.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family has released a statement through Police Scotland, which said: “Jacalyn Margittay was travelling with a dear friend, visiting loved ones, and died having the time of her life.

“She is survived by her partner Daniel Karnopp, and her children Nichja (David) Yeaman, Gina (Tim) Chandler, and Andrew (Rickijo) Heimbuch.”

The passenger, a 76-year-old, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and was transported to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

A 71-year-old man, the driver of the Golf, and his passenger, a 53-year-old woman, were also taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the van was not injured.

Inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police can call 101, quoting reference 1257 of Friday, 16 September.

