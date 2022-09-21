Two men taken to hospital following serious A9 crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the A9 in Sutherland on Wednesday morning.

The crash involved three vehicles and happened a short distance south of Portgower, near Brora, shortly after 7.45am.

A 36-year-old man driving a red Renault Megane suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A 32-year-old passenger from a Mercedes van was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness with serious injuries, but has since been discharged. The driver of the van was uninjured.

The road was closed for several hours following an investigation at the scene.

Sergeant Ally Mackay, from the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit, said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“We would be particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the vehicles on the road prior to the crash or who may have dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0466 of September 21.”