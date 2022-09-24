Man charged in connection with attempted murder after police officer injured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man charged in connection with attempted murder after police officer injured

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 12:05 pm
The police officer was treated at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (Jane Barlow/PA)
The police officer was treated at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (Jane Barlow/PA)

A man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in Glasgow.

Police Scotland said a 26-year-old man had been charged after an alleged incident in the city’s Wyndford Drive at about 7.30am on Friday.

A male police officer who was carrying out enquiries at a property had to be taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after being assaulted.

The officer was treated and later discharged, the force confirmed.

A female police officer suffered minor injuries during the incident but did not require medical treatment, Police Scotland added.

The 26-year-old man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Superintendent Ross Allan, of Greater Glasgow division, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the officers involved but thankfully neither officer sustained any serious injuries.

“This was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the wider community.”

