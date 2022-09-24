Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in East Kilbride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in East Kilbride

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 1:32 pm
A 50-year-old man has died after being struck by a car in East Kilbride (Peter Byrne/PA)
A 50-year-old man has died after being struck by a car in East Kilbride (Peter Byrne/PA)

A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a car in South Lanarkshire, police have said.

The 50-year-old man was on the A725 Kingsway in East Kilbride when he was struck by a Volkswagen Golf car.

Emergency services rushed to help but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said the 40-year-old male driver of the was uninjured.

He has been now been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and enquiries are ongoing, the force added.

Officers also appealed for anyone with information about the incident, which took place at about 8.30pm on Friday, on the northbound carriageway of the road between the White Moss and Whirlies roundabouts, to contact them.

Sergeant Andy Currie, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Our enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone with information or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area on Friday evening.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Jackie Bird has been confirmed as the new president of the National Trust for Scotland (NTS/PA)
Jackie Bird takes on president role at National Trust for Scotland
Pat Rafferty, of Unite said the union would take legal action after an Aberdeen paper mill was placed into administration (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Union looks to take legal action over closure of paper mill
The police officer was treated at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (Jane Barlow/PA)
Man charged in connection with attempted murder after police officer injured
Family handout of John Winton McNab from Perthshire who died on the A887 near Invermoriston. (Police Scotland/PA)
Elderly man’s death on A887 to be investigated by PIRC
Scotrail sunday timetable
Third rail strike confirmed for October with ScotRail workers voting for action in pay…
0
Kevin Bridges holds his platinum award after his 16-night run at the Ovo Hydro in September (OVO Hydro/PA)
Kevin Bridges honoured for playing most gigs ever at Glasgow’s SEC
Lord Joseph Lowther was sentenced to 12 years in prison for a string of sexual offences (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for string of sexual offences
New proposals could see ownerless land and properties transferred to public sector bodies (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Ownerless property could be transferred to public control to help communities
Households across the north and north-east face paying £36.4 million more on energy bills as just one aspect of rising inflation
Budget is a 'missed opportunity' for vulnerable families and rural communities
0
A new pilot scheme aims to improve the links between prosecutors and victims of domestic abuse (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Trial scheme launched to improve experience of domestic abuse victims in courts

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University has been ranked 13th in the Guardian's league table. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Aberdeen University achieves highest-ever ranking in Guardian University Guide
The North Hop craft spirits and food festival at P&J Live, Aberdeen. In picture is: Kelsey Simpson, Emma Jones, Jordan Jones, Holly Cameron. All pictures by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
GALLERY: North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen as festivalgoers turn out in their…
0
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Getting through Brechin City tie the main positive for Caley Thistle, says Barry Wilson
An owl has been calling at Rab's of an evening.
RAB MCNEIL: The owl and the moonlight, an autumn serenade
0
A 50-year-old man has died after being struck by a car in East Kilbride (Peter Byrne/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0
CR0038228 Highland League game of the day between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers. Scott Barbour, centre, has a shot for Fraserburgh against Brora Pictures by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Brora battle back to draw with 10-man Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks