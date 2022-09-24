Jackie Bird takes on president role at National Trust for Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jackie Bird takes on president role at National Trust for Scotland

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 4:38 pm
Jackie Bird has been confirmed as the new president of the National Trust for Scotland (NTS/PA)

Journalist and broadcaster Jackie Bird has been confirmed as the new president of the National Trust for Scotland (NTS).

Former Reporting Scotland presenter Ms Bird is the first female to take on the role at the conservation charity.

The appointment was endorsed by NTS members at its AGM in Glasgow on Saturday.

David Mitchell, the Trust’s deputy chair, said: “Jackie Bird is already a committed friend to the National Trust for Scotland, doing a wonderful job at presenting our Love Scotland podcasts.

“We are delighted that she has strengthened the connection, taking on this valuable ambassadorial role for the Trust and the work we do across Scotland.

“Jackie’s deep interest in Scotland’s heritage, and her skills at communicating that, will be a huge asset to the Trust.

“We’re grateful to Jackie for accepting the role, delighted that our members confirmed her appointment, and very excited about working with her to tell people about Scotland’s magnificent heritage and the work the Trust does to protect, care for, share and speak up for it.”

Ms Bird said she is “absolutely committed” to communicate the importance of the charity’s work.

She said: “When I started hosting the National Trust for Scotland podcast during the pandemic, my eyes were really opened to the value of its people, its places and the breadth of its activity to protect Scotland’s heritage.

“I knew the Trust cared for some of Scotland’s most historic buildings and landscapes but I hadn’t fully realised its vast remit in terms of protecting our natural world – from flora and fauna to the stewardship of entire islands.

“More than ever, I know the importance of the Trust’s work to all parts of Scotland and to all generations who live or visit here.

“I’m absolutely committed to, and excited about using my role as President to communicate that importance to different audiences, and I’m flattered to have the opportunity to do so.”

