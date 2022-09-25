Jaguar driver killed after car leaves road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jaguar driver killed after car leaves road

By Press Association
September 25, 2022, 12:12 pm Updated: September 25, 2022, 2:19 pm
Police appealed for witnesses (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police appealed for witnesses (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A man has been killed after the Jaguar car he was driving left the road and crashed.

The accident happened shortly after 6pm on Saturday on the A83 Old Military Road, near Ardgartan

The car,  a red Jaguar XK8 Coupe was travelling east when it left the road, Police Scotland said.

Emergency services were called, but the driver, 70, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for almost eight hours for accident investigation work to be carried out, only reopening in the early hours of Sunday.

Sergeant Archie McGuire of Argyll and West Dunbartonshire road policing unit said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased, following their tragic loss.

“I am appealing for anyone with any information which may assist us to get in touch.

“I am particularly keen to speak to the occupants of a blue coloured car, possibly a Fiat, which was travelling from Arrochar and may have witnessed the car prior to the crash.”

Editor's Picks