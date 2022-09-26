Man, 55, dies after motorbike involved in crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Man, 55, dies after motorbike involved in crash

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 11:50 am
Police are looking to establish the circumstances of the incident (Jane Barlow/PA)
Police are looking to establish the circumstances of the incident (Jane Barlow/PA)

A 55-year-old man has died after his motorbike was involved in a crash with another bike and a car in Argyll and Bute.

The man – riding a Triumph motorbike – and a 54-year-old fellow motorcyclist were involved in a collision with a Skoda car at about 6.10pm on the B845 near Taynuilt on Sunday.

Both motorcyclists and the 37-year-old driver of the car were taken to Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban, where the man was pronounced dead.

The other drivers were released following treatment, with Police Scotland looking to establish the circumstances of the incident.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died,” said Sergeant Kevin Craig.

“We would ask anyone who has any information that may assist our enquiries into this crash to contact us through 101 with reference number 2671 of September 25.”

