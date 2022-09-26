Woman, 26, killed and three taken to hospital after Fife crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 26-year-old woman has died and three others have been taken to hospital following a fatal crash in Fife on Monday.

The woman was driving a red Ford Focus and collided with a blue Jaguar I-Pace on the A914 at Pickletillum, Drumoig near Leuchars around 3.50pm.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her next of kin have been informed.

The three people travelling in the Jaguar were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment for minor injuries.

Sergeant Steve Livesey, Tayside Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries into this incident are continuing to establish the full circumstances of what happened and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the female driver.

“The road remains closed to allow officers to investigate.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant dash cam footage, to please get in touch.”