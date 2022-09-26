Woman, 26, killed and three taken to hospital after Fife crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Woman, 26, killed and three taken to hospital after Fife crash

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 9:18 pm
A 26-year-old woman has died and three others have been taken to hospital following a fatal crash in Fife on Monday. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A 26-year-old woman has died and three others have been taken to hospital following a fatal crash in Fife on Monday. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A 26-year-old woman has died and three others have been taken to hospital following a fatal crash in Fife on Monday.

The woman was driving a red Ford Focus and collided with a blue Jaguar I-Pace on the A914 at Pickletillum, Drumoig near Leuchars around 3.50pm.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her next of kin have been informed.

The three people travelling in the Jaguar were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment for minor injuries.

Sergeant Steve Livesey, Tayside Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries into this incident are continuing to establish the full circumstances of what happened and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the female driver.

“The road remains closed to allow officers to investigate.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant dash cam footage, to please get in touch.”

