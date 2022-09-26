‘Fear of failure’ stopping more than half of adults starting business – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Fear of failure’ stopping more than half of adults starting business – survey

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 12:03 am
More than half of adults not currently involved in business activity in Scotland say the fear of failure would stop them, according to a new survey (Joe Giddens/PA)
More than half of adults not currently involved in business activity in Scotland say the fear of failure would stop them, according to a new survey.

The Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) Scotland report 2021/22 captured rates of entrepreneurship in the general adult population and reveals there are “significant gaps” in the confidence Scots have in their business sense.

More than 1,500 people took part in the survey showing almost half a million people in Scotland were engaged in running a business.

Four in 10 adults who are not currently engaged in business activity in Scotland can see good opportunities in the next six months, but only 16% are ready to go on to start a business.

Authors suggest more needs to be done to inspire people to develop business skills, with a focus on schools.

Dr Sreevas Sahasranamam led on the survey and is a senior lecturer at the University of Strathclyde.

He said: “There is a need for an increased focus on entrepreneurship education in schools, further and higher education, in our communities, and among practising entrepreneurs.

“Beyond formal degree courses, the University of Strathclyde has been contributing to this effort through initiatives such as Strathclyde Inspire, Growth Advantage Programme, the Help To Grow scheme as well as working with industry and third sector partners in Scotland and internationally.”

Mark Logan, former chief operating officer of Skyscanner and Scottish Government’s Chief Entrepreneur said: “Entrepreneurship is foundational to creating the opportunities through which Scotland’s people can flourish.

“Every job that exists today, exists because someone somewhere started something. In this context, the GEM Scotland Report clearly highlights the work ahead of us, particularly in normalising entrepreneurship as a career option.”

