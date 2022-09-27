Only 11% ‘entirely trust’ UK Government for financial advice, survey finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Only 11% ‘entirely trust’ UK Government for financial advice, survey finds

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 12:03 am
Only 11% of people ‘entirely trust’ the UK Government for financial advice, research has found (Joe Giddens/PA)
Only 11% of people ‘entirely trust’ the UK Government for financial advice, research has found (Joe Giddens/PA)

Only 11% people would “entirely trust” the UK Government as a source of financial advice or guidance, research has revealed.

The same study also found that just 12% of those questioned said they would “entirely trust” information from the Scottish Government.

New research, carried out by the David Hume Institute think tank, showed that only a fifth (21%) of those questioned trusted “companies which provide financial products such as pensions” as a source of information.

Instead more than half of people (52%) identified family and friends as a source of reliable information.

Susan Murray, director of the David Hume Institute, said trust was higher in not for profit organisations, such as the Citizens Advice Bureau. (David Hume Institute/PA)

But, overall, more than a third of people (36%) said they did not know who they could trust for advice and guidance on financial matters.

While the research was done in Scotland, the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA), which commissioned the work, said it had “wider application and resonance”.

More than 1,000 people in Scotland were surveyed for the work, with questions being asked in May.

The results were combined with one-to-one online interviews and group discussions for the the Great Risk Transfer report.

Martin Lewis was praised as a source of advice by those taking part in the research (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Overall, this concluded that financial risks are intensifying, creating an unfair and increasing burden on individuals.

It also found that stress, fear, stigma and embarrassment were holding back many people from seeking advice and guidance, as well as undermining people’s ability to absorb relevant information about such “matters that affect their wellbeing” including pensions, insurance, future health provision, housing and employment.

Speaking about the research, Susan Murray, director of the David Hume Institute, said: “Trust is clearly a barrier to seeking advice but there are also other cultural and emotional factors at play, including stress and embarrassment and lack of knowledge that stop people from dealing with the financial risks that impact their lives.

“The research highlights how governments and employers have shifted the burden of financial risk increasingly to the individual who is expected to understand and manage the many choices they face when it comes to pensions, health, housing and employment.

“Yet in reality, circumstances cannot only limit choice but can also mean that many do not know the myriad of decisions they have to make.

“Indeed, a good choice today could easily be a bad choice tomorrow and without Government safety nets, a huge problem awaits us all in the not-so-distant future unless we begin now to talk more openly about money and re-evaluate where the burden of risk is falling.”

She added that most of those taking part in the research “expressed a strong desire for improved access to relevant information and guidance”.

Sources of advice which people singled out for praise included the Citizens Advice Bureau and Martin Lewis, the founder of the MoneySavingExpert.com website.

Ms Murray stated: “Trust in non-profit sector providers, especially Citizens Advice Bureau, was significantly higher than the most trusted financial services providers.

“So, while the answer is not simply more information, long-term stable funding for the most trusted providers must clearly be a strategic priority if the goal is to better equip people to manage financial risk.”

Nicholas Chadha, who sits on the Scottish Board of the IFoA, said that the “powerful independent report from the David Hume Institute” was based on “rich research and compelling individual testimony”.

He added: “While primarily based on evidence in Scotland, the challenging recommendations clearly have wider application and resonance.

“As part of our public interest commitment, we look forward to a vigorous debate on the findings at a time when the challenge to individuals and communities to understand and calibrate risk is so vital to their financial wellbeing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Stuart Murdoch of Belle and Sebatstian took part in the protest (Neil Pooran/PA)
Belle and Sebastian singer: Living with ME makes me feel like a ‘non-person’
The Scottish Licensed Trade Association is calling for more support (Yui Mok/PA)
Hospitality sector calls for help to survive winter
ScotRail is warning travellers face ‘significant disruption’ as the RMT union prepares to take strike action in a row over pay (Jane Barlow/PA)
ScotRail warns of ‘significant disruption’ in latest strike by RMT workers
The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has increased (Jane Barlow/PA)
More people in hospital with Covid-19
Supercars driving through Durness.
Road rage: What locals think about NC500's impact on their quiet Highland roads
0
A firefighter wears a helmet enhanced with sensors and cameras allowing them to locate victims more quickly (Craig Watt/PA)
Firefighters could soon have ‘smart helmets’ to help locate blaze victims
An aerial image of the electric vehicle charging park at RBS Gogarburn in Edinburgh (Daniel Lees/PA)
RBS car park becomes one of Scotland’s largest electric vehicle charging points
Aberdeen University staff will take part in the ballot. Picture by Kami Thomson
Aberdeen University staff to vote on strike action following 'unacceptable' pay offer
0
Staff at Edinburgh University are amongst those being balloted for industrial action (Jane Barlow/PA)
Unite ballots staff at 11 Scottish universities in row over pay
Campervans on the road near Durness.
NC500 campervan conflict: Litter, fires and human waste cause tourist tension
2

More from Press and Journal

Volunteer Lottie and shop assistants Thelma and Lucy are excited for the new shop to open. Image: Highland Hospice.
Loyal customer to open new Highland Hospice shop in Nairn this weekend
0
Shahrin Jannat
Missing teenager Shahrin Jannat believed to be in Aberdeen
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Murder trail day 11 tag. Picture shows; Renee MacRae murder trial Day 11. Inverness. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused's defence tells jury allegations against client 'so grotesque it is…
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
CR0038474 Bosies is closing down their charity shop at the end of October. In anticipation for this, they are selling everything and have put up Christmas decorations. Pictured is fundraiser Val Morrison. Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............26/9/22
It's already Christmas at Bosies charity shop in Aberdeen, despite store being due to…
0
Kynoch Park, home of Keith FC.
Aberdeenshire Shield: Keith v Inverurie postponed again

Editor's Picks