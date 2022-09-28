ScotRail warns of ‘significant disruption’ in latest strike by RMT workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ScotRail warns of ‘significant disruption’ in latest strike by RMT workers

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 1:11 pm
ScotRail is warning travellers face ‘significant disruption’ as the RMT union prepares to take strike action in a row over pay (Jane Barlow/PA)
Travellers in Scotland are again being warned of “significant disruption” to rail services as as staff prepare for strike action.

Network Rail workers who are members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are staging two 24-hour stoppages: on Saturday October 1 and Saturday October 8, as part of a dispute over pay

It comes amid a wave of industrial action on the railways, which will also see RMT members working for ScotRail walk out on strike on Monday October 10.

On October 1 and October 8, ScotRail will run 379 trains – one more than it was able to put on during strike action in August.

While the rail operator usually runs about 2,150 services per day, over the next two Saturdays it will only run trains on 11 routes across the central belt, Fife, and the borders.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said that the “vast majority” of services would not be running, resulting in “significant disruption”.

He said: “It’s really disappointing to see more widespread disruption across the whole Great Britain rail network at a time when we need to be encouraging more people back to the railway.

“For ScotRail, it’s going to mean that we won’t be able to operate the vast majority of our services, which we know will be really frustrating for our customers. ”

Mr Simpson added the knock-on effects of the industrial action would impact on services on both Sunday October 2 and Sunday October 9 as well.

ScotRail customers should expect significant disruption to services on Saturday October 1 and Saturday October 8, as well as on the following days,” he warned.

“We’re advising customers to seek alternative means of transport and to only travel if they really need to on the day of strike action.

“Customers should check your journey in advance to make sure your train is running if you’re travelling on the day following strike action, on Sunday October 2 and Sunday October 9.”

On both Saturday October 1 and Saturday October 8, ScotRail will be running two trains per hour on the following lines: Edinburgh Waverley  to Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High; Edinburgh Waverley to Helensburgh Central; Glasgow Central to Hamilton/Larkhall; Glasgow Central to  Lanark line; Edinburgh Waverley to Cowdenbeath line;  Edinburgh Waverley to Tweedbank; Milngavie to Springburn .

One train per hour will be operating on the Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Central via Shotts line, the Edinburgh Waverley to Larbert line, the Glasgow Queen Street to Larbert line and the Glasgow Queen Street to Falkirk Grahamston line.

Services will run between 7.30am and 6.30pm, although ScotRail is warning travellers that the final services will run “well before” this time

