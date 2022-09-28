Hospitality sector calls for help to survive winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hospitality sector calls for help to survive winter

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 3:07 pm
The Scottish Licensed Trade Association is calling for more support (Yui Mok/PA)
Hospitality businesses need more government support to survive the winter as they face a “tsunami of rising costs and low consumer confidence”, an industry body has said.

A survey for the Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) found that almost nine in 10 (87%) respondents said they will need government support to survive this winter.

More than half (55%) said they would reduce opening hours over the winter including 10% who said they would close for the season.

Businesses highlighted rising energy costs as their biggest threat, with more than a quarter of venues (28%) saying they face their energy costs increasing by more than 500%.

More than 600 outlets responded to the survey, which the SLTA said is around 10% of Scotland’s pubs, bars, late-night premises and other licensed venues.

Colin Wilkinson, SLTA managing director, said: “For many outlets it won’t be economically viable to remain open and one in 10 of our respondents plan to close during the winter months and nearly one in two expect to reduce opening hours.

“Our sector is a crucial part of the tourism industry and reduced opening hours will have a knock-on impact for Scotland’s wider food and drink sector, and for employment within the sector.

“Our pubs and bars have worked very hard post-Covid and Brexit to showcase Scotland’s hospitality industry, but with a tsunami of rising costs and low consumer confidence, we urgently call on local and national governments to help us through the winter.

“We must protect the jobs that outlets provide directly and the associated jobs in the wholesaling, brewing/distilling and food-producing sectors.”

The survey found that 5% of outlets have not re-opened post-Covid, while 50% are trading at significantly lower levels than before the pandemic.

More than half (55%) of hospitality outlets said they are carrying significant Covid-related debt.

The research, carried out in September, also found that 40% of outlets are employing significantly less staff, while respondents also said that recruitment post-Brexit remains an issue.

Editor's Picks