Belle and Sebastian singer: Living with ME makes me feel like a ‘non-person’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Belle and Sebastian singer: Living with ME makes me feel like a ‘non-person’

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 3:51 pm
Stuart Murdoch of Belle and Sebatstian took part in the protest (Neil Pooran/PA)
Stuart Murdoch of Belle and Sebatstian took part in the protest (Neil Pooran/PA)

Stuart Murdoch, the lead singer of Belle and Sebastian, has said living with ME (Myalgic encephalomyelitis) left him feeling “invisible” and like a “non-person”.

He took part in a protest outside the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday, calling for more funding for specialist treatment to tackle the illness, which is also known as chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

As dozens gathered at Holyrood, Mr Murdoch said little had changed in the last few years despite promises from politicians.

A number of MSPs came outside to meet the demonstrators and speak to the crowd.

SHOWBIZ Sebastian
Stuart Murdoch says he has learned to pace himself (David Cheskin/PA)

The campaign group ME Action, which organised the “millions missing” protest, says there are about 21,000 people in Scotland with ME.

Mr Murdoch told the PA news agency: “We’re looking for a cure and a treatment.

“It strikes me – why should this be a protest? What makes it different to other illnesses?

“The fact is people with ME, for some mysterious reason are not believed.”

Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh
Dozens of protesters gathered at Holyrood (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said there was not a straightforward diagnoses for ME and it had a wide array of symptoms.

The singer, from Glasgow, said: “There’s 250,000 people in the UK, over 20,000 people in Scotland, who are really seriously ill, but with no prospect of even a diagnosis or treatment.

“There’s something quite scandalous about that, they have become non-people.

“In my early days when I was very ill with ME I felt like a second-hand citizen, almost like a non-person, invisible.”

Jo Bruce talked about the impact of ME on her (Neil Pooran/PA)

Mr Murdoch was diagnosed with ME 30 years ago, after which he felt he was “pretty much on my own”.

The singer said he had grown used to dealing with the illness by pacing himself, saying: “My job has been based around the ME – as a singer.

“I’m lucky that I’m here.

“There’s obviously thousands of people in the UK that aren’t well enough to even come to an event like this.”

He said it was “bizarre” that there was only one dedicated ME nurse in Scotland.

Two activists dressed as pandas at the demonstration, in order to make the point that there are more pandas in Scotland than specialist ME nurses.

Mr Murdoch said he understood that the NHS was stretched in the wake of the pandemic, but noted that treatments for long Covid and ME could work in tandem.

ME sufferers have seen little change in the past four or five years he said, adding: “It’s good to keep the pressure on.

“But I think, especially in the shadow of long Covid, that they should be looking at ME, because the causes and surely the treatments are similar.”

Another person living with ME, Jo Bruce from Edinburgh, described the impact it had on her life when she first became ill in her 20s.

The 48-year-old said her symptoms grew steadily worse, meaning she had to take increasing time away from her job in financial services.

She said: “Over the course of about five or six years, it went from needing to take a week off work, to maybe needing to take four weeks off work, six weeks off. And then three months off.

“And, of course, this starts to cause problems with your reputation at work.”

Doctors initially told her that her symptoms would pass, but she was eventually diagnosed with ME.

She said there is only one “outdated” clinic in Scotland which deals with ME, and the treatment they offered failed to make a difference.

Ms Bruce said: “There have been some amazing debates and in Parliament, some really nice speeches.

“But they have not actually delivered on those words.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Neil Gray undertaking a demonstration on how to clear dummy mines and unexploded ordnance at the Halo Trust (Scottish Government/PA)
Scottish charity awarded £300,000 to help clear landmines in Ukraine
The Scottish Licensed Trade Association is calling for more support (Yui Mok/PA)
Hospitality sector calls for help to survive winter
ScotRail is warning travellers face ‘significant disruption’ as the RMT union prepares to take strike action in a row over pay (Jane Barlow/PA)
ScotRail warns of ‘significant disruption’ in latest strike by RMT workers
The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has increased (Jane Barlow/PA)
More people in hospital with Covid-19
Supercars driving through Durness.
Road rage: What locals think about NC500's impact on their quiet Highland roads
0
Only 11% of people ‘entirely trust’ the UK Government for financial advice, research has found (Joe Giddens/PA)
Only 11% ‘entirely trust’ UK Government for financial advice, survey finds
A firefighter wears a helmet enhanced with sensors and cameras allowing them to locate victims more quickly (Craig Watt/PA)
Firefighters could soon have ‘smart helmets’ to help locate blaze victims
An aerial image of the electric vehicle charging park at RBS Gogarburn in Edinburgh (Daniel Lees/PA)
RBS car park becomes one of Scotland’s largest electric vehicle charging points
Aberdeen University staff will take part in the ballot. Picture by Kami Thomson
Aberdeen University staff to vote on strike action following 'unacceptable' pay offer
0
Staff at Edinburgh University are amongst those being balloted for industrial action (Jane Barlow/PA)
Unite ballots staff at 11 Scottish universities in row over pay

More from Press and Journal

findhorn festival
Record turnout at 4th Findhorn Bay Festival with over 7,000 attendees already
0
Donnie MacMillan at the Argyll and Bute Council count.
Councillor 'Wee Donnie' who represented home for 40 years nominated for Freedom of Argyll…
0
Natalie Carnegie (Specialist Nurse, OPAT - light blue tunic), Carol Spence, and Fiona Elliot (Senior Charge Nurse, OPAT - navy tunic)
New outpatient service saves over 5,500 bed days at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
0
Moray Council could open some of its buildings to people unable to heat their homes this winter.
Moray Council buildings could offer warm welcome to folk facing fuel poverty
0
Christina Mackenzie was on a training ride at the time. Photo: Cruse Scotland
Stornoway world record holder cyclist in hospital after being hit by car while on…
0
Stuart Murdoch of Belle and Sebatstian took part in the protest (Neil Pooran/PA)
Even bangers not safe from rural thieves, farmers warned
0

Editor's Picks