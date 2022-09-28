Scottish charity awarded £300,000 to help clear landmines in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Scottish charity awarded £300,000 to help clear landmines in Ukraine

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 5:19 pm
Neil Gray undertaking a demonstration on how to clear dummy mines and unexploded ordnance at the Halo Trust (Scottish Government/PA)
Neil Gray undertaking a demonstration on how to clear dummy mines and unexploded ordnance at the Halo Trust (Scottish Government/PA)

A Scottish charity has been assigned to clear landmines and other debris of war in Ukraine.

The Halo Trust, based in Dumfries and Galloway, has received £300,000 in funding from the Scottish Government for its work and is “rapidly expanding” its team of de-miners.

Neil Gray, minister with special responsibility for refugees from Ukraine, visited the charity’s headquarters for a demonstration on how mines were removed.

He said he knew the Scottish Government had to help when the Ukrainian consul general told them clearing mines was a priority.

Mr Gray said: “As well as saving lives, the work to be carried out by the Halo Trust will improve food security in Ukraine by enabling famers to safely farm their land again.

“The Scottish Government is already doing as much as it can to resettle displaced Ukrainians refugees in Scotland.

“However, it is imperative that we turn our attentions to the situation in Ukraine itself, and I would like to thank the Halo Trust for taking on this essential work.”

Calvin Ruysen, the trust’s director of programmes, said: “We are extremely grateful to the Scottish Government for supporting our work in Ukraine.

“The humanitarian need there is great and we are rapidly expanding our teams to deal with contamination from landmines, cluster bombs and other explosives left behind when the fighting moves on.

“The Scottish Government’s support will contribute to growing our workforce of trained Ukrainians so they can get out on the ground to make more of their own communities safe.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Stuart Murdoch of Belle and Sebatstian took part in the protest (Neil Pooran/PA)
Belle and Sebastian singer: Living with ME makes me feel like a ‘non-person’
The Scottish Licensed Trade Association is calling for more support (Yui Mok/PA)
Hospitality sector calls for help to survive winter
ScotRail is warning travellers face ‘significant disruption’ as the RMT union prepares to take strike action in a row over pay (Jane Barlow/PA)
ScotRail warns of ‘significant disruption’ in latest strike by RMT workers
The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has increased (Jane Barlow/PA)
More people in hospital with Covid-19
Supercars driving through Durness.
Road rage: What locals think about NC500's impact on their quiet Highland roads
0
Only 11% of people ‘entirely trust’ the UK Government for financial advice, research has found (Joe Giddens/PA)
Only 11% ‘entirely trust’ UK Government for financial advice, survey finds
A firefighter wears a helmet enhanced with sensors and cameras allowing them to locate victims more quickly (Craig Watt/PA)
Firefighters could soon have ‘smart helmets’ to help locate blaze victims
An aerial image of the electric vehicle charging park at RBS Gogarburn in Edinburgh (Daniel Lees/PA)
RBS car park becomes one of Scotland’s largest electric vehicle charging points
Aberdeen University staff will take part in the ballot. Picture by Kami Thomson
Aberdeen University staff to vote on strike action following 'unacceptable' pay offer
0
Staff at Edinburgh University are amongst those being balloted for industrial action (Jane Barlow/PA)
Unite ballots staff at 11 Scottish universities in row over pay

More from Press and Journal

findhorn festival
Record turnout at 4th Findhorn Bay Festival with over 7,000 attendees already
0
Donnie MacMillan at the Argyll and Bute Council count.
Councillor 'Wee Donnie' who represented home for 40 years nominated for Freedom of Argyll…
0
Natalie Carnegie (Specialist Nurse, OPAT - light blue tunic), Carol Spence, and Fiona Elliot (Senior Charge Nurse, OPAT - navy tunic)
New outpatient service saves over 5,500 bed days at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
0
Moray Council could open some of its buildings to people unable to heat their homes this winter.
Moray Council buildings could offer warm welcome to folk facing fuel poverty
0
Christina Mackenzie was on a training ride at the time. Photo: Cruse Scotland
Stornoway world record holder cyclist in hospital after being hit by car while on…
0
Neil Gray undertaking a demonstration on how to clear dummy mines and unexploded ordnance at the Halo Trust (Scottish Government/PA)
Even bangers not safe from rural thieves, farmers warned
0

Editor's Picks