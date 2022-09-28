Record-breaking cyclist knocked off bike by SUV which ‘failed to stop’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Record-breaking cyclist knocked off bike by SUV which ‘failed to stop’

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 8:03 pm
Police have appealed for witnesses after a car knocked a cyclist off her bike (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police have appealed for witnesses after a car knocked a cyclist off her bike (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A record-breaking cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) which failed to stop.

Christina Mackenzie, 45, was training near Kippen in the Stirling Council area on Tuesday evening when she was hit by the vehicle.

Ms Mackenzie, who holds the record for cycling from Lands End to John O’Groats, sustained a broken pelvis, according to her social media accounts.

The vehicle was pulling a high-sided agricultural vehicle, according to the Twitter post.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene after Ms MacKenzie was hurt.

Police Scotland confirmed investigations are under way to trace the driver and appealed to members of the public for any information.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called around 5.05pm on Tuesday September 27 to a report of a crash involving a cyclist and a car towing a trailer which failed to stop on the B822 at the Kippen roundabout, Stirling.

“The cyclist, a 45-year-old woman, was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver and anyone with information that could help, including dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2444 of Tuesday September 27.”

