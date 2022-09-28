Enchanted Forest returns to offer ‘magical experience’ after two-year hiatus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Enchanted Forest returns to offer ‘magical experience’ after two-year hiatus

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 9:01 pm
The Enchanted Forest opens on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Enchanted Forest opens on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A woodland has been transformed into an “enchanted forest” again as the sound and light show welcomes back visitors for the first time since before the pandemic.

Organisers said this year’s theme, Together, has been inspired by the public mood of “togetherness” that many people have been enjoying after a long time apart.

The event, founded in 2002 at Faskally Wood near Pitlochry, Perthshire, is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic and is also celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The Enchanted Forest experience blends light, video, and sound and the Together soundtrack celebrates the human voice, featuring pieces ranging from those with a single narrator to huge choirs.

The Enchanted Forest – Pitlochry
The event runs until October 30 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Nela Popovic, executive director of the Enchanted Forest Community Trust, said: “We’re over the moon that the Enchanted Forest is back after such a long break.

“I’m sure all our visitors will really enjoy the sense of togetherness it brings that we are so keen to celebrate in 2022, and from which we’ve developed this year’s theme.

“We have been determined to create a show that is the best yet. A real celebration of two decades of delivering a magical experience for everyone who comes back to visit us time and time again.

“We very much hope they can enjoy the spectacle of light and sounds in the magnificent surroundings of Faskally Wood at the Enchanted Forest.

“The team have worked hard to create a truly original experience where people, young and old, can set their imaginations alight.”

More than 80,000 visitors are expected at this year’s event, which runs from Thursday to October 30.

