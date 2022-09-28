‘Collective failure’ in standard of care for substance issues, report warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

‘Collective failure’ in standard of care for substance issues, report warns

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 12:04 am
A new report from the Mental Welfare Commission reveals just 23% of NHS staff feel adequate care is in place for those with drug and alcohol problems. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A new report from the Mental Welfare Commission reveals just 23% of NHS staff feel adequate care is in place for those with drug and alcohol problems. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

There has been a “collective failure” in dealing with the standard of care and treatment of people with drug and alcohol misuse, a new report has claimed.

Just 23% of NHS professionals agreed that adequate care and treatment is currently provided to people with drug and alcohol problems, according to the report from the Mental Welfare Commission.

Published on Thursday, the report shows rising rates of mental ill health in Scotland and looks at the combination of mental illness and substance use – and asks if care, treatment and support are in place for people struggling with these issues.

A further 77% of professionals said documented care planning did not happen despite “clear guidance” on the importance of clear care plans.

Alcohol and drug misuse was a factor in between 48-56% of all suicides between 2008 and 2018 in Scotland, according to the report.

It also found services are not meeting the needs of people who have both mental ill health and problems with substance use.

Services across the country were examined and the commission heard from people with lived experience, families, GPs and healthcare professionals.

Our collective failure in dealing with this crisis is not for want of a lack of evidence or guidance on how to tackle it. There are abundant policies, guides and standards at a national level.

Around 90% of GPs surveyed reported difficulties in referring patients to mental health and addiction services, including in times of crisis.

GPs also reported that referrals can be declined from community mental health services due to the person’s drug or alcohol use without any further assessment or signposting, leaving the GP to re-refer to other support.

Families also told the commission they felt there was a lack of support along with “patchy, inconsistent services”. Many families felt frequently dismissed and excluded from planning appropriate care.

The report claims that there is a stigma surrounding substance misuse which is “still preventing” the issues being seen as health problems and is “compounding suffering” for individuals and their families.

Dr Arun Chopra, medical director, Mental Welfare Commission, said: “Our collective failure in dealing with this crisis is not for want of a lack of evidence or guidance on how to tackle it. There are abundant policies, guides and standards at a national level.

“But we found a failure to implement them at local level. Despite guidance that emphasises the need for clear written protocols on joint working, the absence of, or lack of awareness of, protocols for joint working is somewhat hard to believe.

“There is also a lack of recognition of the need to address substance use and mental illness concurrently. Whilst the substance use may be perpetuating the problem, without treatment of their mental ill health, it is likely that the person will struggle to stop using drugs or alcohol.

“We did find pockets of good practice, which we highlight, and a real desire to improve care and treatment.

“As a next, urgent step, rather than create new strategies, we call on services to deliver the strategies already in place, and on government to monitor this and report on progress in 12 months.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We recognise now more than ever the importance of individuals with co-occurring mental health and substance use difficulties being able to access to right support for their needs at the right time.

“The Drug Death Taskforce report highlighted the need for service providers in all sectors to ensure that support, including for mental health, is not conditional on people receiving treatment for their dependency, recovery or abstinence and we are working to address this.

“Indeed, there is a raft of activity under way to implement improvements which are designed to lead to more effective and joined-up care for people with co-occurring mental health ill health and substance use.

“We will consider report from the Mental Welfare Commission and will work closely with local authorities, health and social care partnerships and NHS Education to carefully consider its findings in the context of wider work we are already undertaking to improve mental health and substance use services.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

The NASUWT say it will ballot its workers if a 12% pay rise is no forthcoming from the government.
'Pay teachers 12% pay rise' or risk strike action, says union
Aberdeen City Council workers on the Kittybrewster picket line in August. Photo: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Unite members across Scotland vote to accept council pay deal to end strikes
The Queen bagpipes cyclists
IN FULL: Death certificate reveals time Queen died and cause as 'old age'
Midwives are to be balloted on taking industrial action in Scotland (David Jones/PA)
Midwives in Scotland to be balloted on taking industrial action
St Cyrus beach in Montrose.
Major search operation at St Cyrus beach called off
Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow is to be sold and leased back (Danny Lawson/PA)
Glasgow art galleries and council HQ to be ‘sold’ to settle equal pay claims
Latest coronavirus death figures have been published (Neil Hall/PA)
Coronavirus deaths fall in weekly update
George Murdoch was murdered in 1983 (Police Scotland/PA)
Appeal to trace killer of taxi driver 39 years on
The Enchanted Forest opens on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Enchanted Forest returns to offer ‘magical experience’ after two-year hiatus
Police have appealed for witnesses after a car knocked a cyclist off her bike (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Record-breaking cyclist knocked off bike by SUV which ‘failed to stop’

More from Press and Journal

The proposal is based in the Raigmore area of the city. Image: Highland Council
New bus and emergency service connection proposed to ease congestion around Raigmore
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen boost as Connor Barron set to return for New Firm derby next weekend
Roddy MacGregor in action for Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle duo are on comeback trail, Billy Dodds reveals
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 29th September '22 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at Inverness High Court this morning as the Jury are sent out to consider their verdict in the case.
The moment of justice: Cries of relief from Renee MacRae's family while her killer…
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Highland League: Allan Hale delighted as Huntly sign Callum Murray on two-year deal from…
Great Northern Road is closed near Smithfield Lane. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Section of Great Northern Road closed following a motorbike crash

Editor's Picks