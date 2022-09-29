Appeal to trace killer of taxi driver 39 years on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police investigating the murder of a taxi driver 39 years ago are trying to trace a man who was seen in 2015 wearing an Iron Maiden T-shirt.

George Murdoch, known as Dod, was attacked with a cheese wire while working in Aberdeen on September 29 1983.

At 8.35pm on that Thursday evening he told his control room he was heading to Culter, but never reached his destination.

The 58-year-old turned off on to Pitfodels Station Road, on the outskirts of the city near Deeside Railway Line, where he was attacked and later died.

Detectives investigating the death of George Murdoch in Aberdeen in1983 are appealing to trace a man who may be able to assist with their investigation, on the 39th anniversary of the murder. The man was wearing an Iron Maiden t-shirt (pictured). More: https://t.co/GejC8fKlA7 pic.twitter.com/1Qnide0O4u — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) September 29, 2022

Following an appeal on the 38th anniversary of the murder last year, police said they now have information about a man they believe may be able to help with their investigation.

The man was seen in Wilson’s Sports Bar on Market Street in Aberdeen in September 2015 and was wearing an Iron Maiden T-shirt.

He is described as small, stocky, in his 60s or 70s and local to Aberdeen.

Detective Inspector James Callander, from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Following last year’s appeal we now have information about a man we would like to speak to as we believe he may be able to assist with our investigation into the murder of George.

“We continue to receive information about what may have happened to George, which is very encouraging and I would like to thank the public for this, the public’s continued assistance and support is vital in order to bring this inquiry to a conclusion and provide much-needed closure to George’s family.

“We are urging anyone who has not come forward previously who believes they can assist the investigation to contact 101 or email a dedicated inbox at SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.police.uk.”