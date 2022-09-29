Midwives in Scotland to be balloted on taking industrial action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Midwives in Scotland to be balloted on taking industrial action

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 2:15 pm
Midwives are to be balloted on taking industrial action in Scotland (David Jones/PA)
Midwives in Scotland are to be balloted on industrial action after saying they feel they have “no other option”.

The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) in Scotland are recommending members vote yes in the formal ballot for industrial action which opens on Thursday.

NHS workers in Scotland were previously offered a 5% pay increase which was rejected in a ballot in August.

About 90% of midwives balloted backed taking industrial action.

Jaki Lambert, RCM’s director for Scotland, said the union had been given a mandate from members that could not be ignored.

Speaking to midwives and MSWs what they are telling us is they’ve had enough, they feel undervalued, under paid and many are now struggling with the rising cost of living and feel they’ve had no other choice but to make a stand in order for the Government to wake up and listen.

“Midwives, maternity support workers (MSWs) and maternity care assistants (MCA’s) in Scotland voted in their thousands to be balloted on industrial action,” she added.

“For midwives and maternity staff to consider taking industrial action it is really the last straw, but they feel they have no other option.

“If our members do vote to take industrial action, I want to reassure women in Scotland that staff will maintain safe services and women and their families can still expect the delivery of safe care.

“During previous strike action in other parts of the UK in 2014, the RCM ensured services continued to be delivered safely and the same will be done again.”

The ballot will run for four weeks until October 27 and the RCM has reassured women and families across Scotland that safe services will be maintained.

Ms Lambert added: “Guidance and advice have also been developed for RCM members to ensure they are able to make an informed decision when it comes to voting on any type of industrial action.

“That said, given the well below inflation pay rise that the Government has offered, we are recommending our members vote yes to both strike action and action short of strike.

“Speaking to midwives and MSWs, what they are telling us is they’ve had enough, they feel undervalued, underpaid and many are now struggling with the rising cost of living and feel they’ve had no other choice but to make a stand in order for the Government to wake up and listen.”

