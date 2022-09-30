New Edinburgh theatre to be named in honour of Sir Ian McKellen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Edinburgh theatre to be named in honour of Sir Ian McKellen

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 6:50 am Updated: September 30, 2022, 1:42 pm
Edinburgh theatre to be named in honour of Sir Ian McKellen (Matt Crossick/PA)
Edinburgh theatre to be named in honour of Sir Ian McKellen (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sir Ian McKellen is to have an Edinburgh theatre named in his honour after his record-breaking run at this year’s Fringe Festival.

The Ian McKellen Theatre at Saint Stephens has been named following the veteran actor’s acclaimed season of Hamlet at the 2022 festival.

The show, which was a combination of dance and theatre, launched the 450-seat Ashton Hall at Saint Stephens, a new all-year performance venue in the Scottish capital.

Hamlet at the Theatre Royal
The actor turned in an acclaimed season of Hamlet at the 2022 Fringe festival (Ian West/PA)

Since the Fringe ended, a second 300-seat theatre which will bear Sir Ian’s name has been created underneath the Ashton Hall.

Hamlet was seen by a record-breaking 13,000 people and named Best Event Theatre at the Fringe by Theatre Weekly.

The actor performed alongside the Edinburgh Festival Ballet in the show, which was directed and choreographed by Peter Schaufuss.

Sir Ian delivered the play’s famous speeches and soliloquies, while sharing the role of Hamlet onstage together with lead dancer Johan Christensen.

“Peter Schaufuss’ unique contribution to Edinburgh’s cultural life, during and beyond the annual festival, is now enhanced by his new theatre at St Stephens,” Sir Ian said.

Sir John Gielgud memorial stone
The actor performed alongside the Edinburgh Festival Ballet in the show, which was directed and choreographed by Peter Schaufuss (PA)

“I am honoured that it will bear my name.”

Schaufuss said: “Ian is the greatest actor of his generation and we were thrilled to have him lead our company in Hamlet.

“Thanks to his involvement, we were the only genuine sold-out hit of the Fringe – we sold every ticket at every performance from the first preview and could have easily extended the run.

“He generously led our company and the beanie hat he wore in each performance of Hamlet was auctioned after the show, raising £12,000 to support a bursary fund bearing his name that will now help future young dance students at Edinburgh Festival Ballet School.

“Now his involvement with our company will live on in this new all-year-round performance venue for Scotland.”

