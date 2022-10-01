Extinction Rebellion activists dressed in rags and chains protest in Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Extinction Rebellion activists dressed in rags and chains protest in Edinburgh

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 3:07 pm
Extinction Rebellion protesters in Edinburgh (XR)
Extinction Rebellion protesters in Edinburgh (XR)

Extinction Rebellion activists have staged a protest in Edinburgh as the UK’s energy price cap soared to a historic high.

Campaigners on Saturday dressed in rags with chains around their necks walked to a slow drum beat from the city’s Princes Street to the UK Government office on Sibbald Walk, led by mock oil company “bosses” from Shell, BP and Russian energy giant, Gazprom.

They carried placards highlighting issues and met with “Liz Truss” who presented the bosses with a “licence to drill”. Each then daubed their citizens in “oil” as they knelt before them.

Extinction Rebellion’s red rebels were on hand to offer comfort to the citizens and encourage reflection on the multiple crises the country is facing before the procession moved on to the Scottish Parliament.

On Saturday, energy bills rose to record-high levels with estimates showing households could pay an extra £500 annually on average, with millions expected to be in fuel poverty.

Extinction Rebellion say record temperatures and wildfires in London have brought the issue of climate change into the public consciousness.

Mike Grant, 62, retired Army officer from Rosewell, said: “The climate crisis hit the UK with a vengeance this summer.

“The science has been clear for years but now we are seeing what that means in reality. And we have a war in Europe underpinned by oil and gas and a cost-of-living crisis that threatens to drive millions into poverty.

“At a time when wind is nine times cheaper than gas, our Government-enabled addiction to fossil fuel has to end forever.”

Simon Clark, 62, an architect in Edinburgh’s West End, said: “The fossil fuel industry has openly enslaved our society, allowing it to create havoc in the environment whilst making record profits with complete impunity.

“Our elected representatives have enabled this catastrophic state of affairs and failed to curb the industry’s obscene excesses.

“We need to acknowledge the single driving force behind this perfect storm of cost-of-living crisis, climate crisis and Putin’s war – fossil fuels.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Ben Dodson died aged 31 after a motorbike accident (NHS Golden Jubilee/PA)
Celebrity chef Tony Singh backs organ donation campaign in tribute to friend
Citizens Advice Scotland generated around £132 million for users over the last year (Jacob King/PA)
Citizens Advice Scotland ‘generated £132m for people during last year’
Police are appealing for information about the incident (David Cheskin/PA)
Woman, 69, left ‘traumatised’ after being robbed in her home
Majid Haq was one of the players who was found to have suffered racism playing cricket in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Cricket Scotland making progress after damning report into racism, review finds
Wind and rain have swept the country (Jacob King/PA)
Wind and heavy rain disrupt travel across Scotland
Postal workers have taken to the streets of Dingwall to campaign for more pay as the dispute rages on.
Postal workers in north and north-east warn they are prepared to impact Christmas deliveries…
The latest coronavirus estimates have been published (Danny Lawson/PA)
Scotland’s Covid infection levels remain highest in UK, figures show
The Care Inspectorate has expressed serious concerns over a care home near Dumfries (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Watchdog seeks cancellation of care home’s registration over ‘serious concerns’
Eastern Scotland, including Edinburgh, experienced dry weather (Jane Barlow/PA)
Eastern Scotland records 10th driest summer in 100 years
FREE TO USEChief Inspector Neill Whiteside, Minister for Community Safety Ash Reagan, and Chief Inspector Brian McAleese BTP at Waverley Station, Edinburgh, Scotland, launching a new Crimestoppers campaign in partnership with Network Rail and British Transport Police to highlight how criminal ‘County Lines’ gangs target young people and exploit them to carry cash, drugs and weapons. Press Release29th September 2022Campaign images and launch event photos in email link attached. High resolution available.Exploitation of vulnerable people highlighted in new campaign to tackle County Lines drug dealing in ScotlandThe charity Crimestoppers is today (Friday 29,September 2022) launching a new campaign in partnership with Network Rail and British Transport Police to highlight how criminal ‘County Lines’ gangs target young people and exploit them to carry cash, drugs and weapons.The campaign aims to raise awareness of County Lines, which is when criminals expand their drug networks to Scottish cities and towns, bringing serious criminal behaviour such as violence, exploitation and abuse.The term County Lines refers to the use of a single telephone number to order illegal drugs, operated from outside the local area.This is having a massive impact on Scotland’s towns and cities and also on vulnerable young people and adults who are being exploited. Young people often transport cash and drugs all over the country, so that the criminals behind them can remain detached and are less likely to be caught.Many travel by public transport, which is why Network Rail has pledged their support by raising awareness of the problem and are encouraging staff and passengers to become familiar with the signs of exploitation.The gangs often set up a base in a rural area for a short time, taking over the home of a vulnerable person by ‘cuckooing’ and use adults and children to act as drug runners.Law enforcement across the UK, including here in Scotland, has made significant arrests of people involved in this type of activity. Many vulnerable adults and children who have been coerced into these activities have been safeguarded.
Campaign aims to clamp down on County Lines gangs operating on railways

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin celebrates at full time after beating Kilmarnock 4-1.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters
To go with story by Loretta Hood. Increase in demand of air ambulance charity soared in 2021 Picture shows; SCAA helicopter and medical crews . Scotland. Supplied by Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) Date; Unknown
Rugby player airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, the former Aberdeen boss, on his return to Pittodrie.
Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie
Campaigners gathered in both Elgin (pictured above) and Abedeen today in protest against the hardships facing people due to the cost-of-living crisis. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'People shouldn't have to choose': Campaigners line the streets for cost-of-living protests in Aberdeen…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Second half against Hibernian was Ross County's poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay
Postcode lottery aberdeen
Aberdeen pensioner on lookout ‘for a girlfriend’ after miracle £730,000 postcode lottery win

Editor's Picks