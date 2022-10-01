Woman, 69, left ‘traumatised’ after being robbed in her home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Woman, 69, left ‘traumatised’ after being robbed in her home

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 3:37 pm
Police are appealing for information about the incident (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are appealing for information about the incident (David Cheskin/PA)

A woman has been left “devastated and traumatised” after two men in balaclavas broke into her home and held her there while they stole belongings worth thousands of pounds.

The incident happened at a house in Glamis Avenue in Elderslie, Renfrewshire, at around 1.15pm on Friday September 30.

The two men wearing balaclavas broke in while the 69-year-old woman was there and ransacked the house, stealing property valued in the thousands of pounds.

Police said the woman was not injured.

Officers are appealing for information about the incident and are keen to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles in the area around that time.

Detective Sergeant Jason Buxton said: “This was a horrendous ordeal on a woman who was in her own home and robbed of her personal belongings and property.

“She has been left devastated and traumatised as a result of this incident.”

“We’re appealing for anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious, or has any information – in particular about any suspicious vehicles, a dark blue possibly 4×4 vehicle which may have been captured on CCTV or dashcam footage – to please come forward.

“You can call police on 101, quoting incident 1699 of 30 September, 2022. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

One of the men was wearing a balaclava covering his whole face, a grey baseball or skip cap, grey tracksuit bottoms and a top.

He was wearing grey and red gloves similar to gardening gloves and is described as tall and well-built or stocky.

The second man was smaller and thinner and also had on a balaclava and a black baseball cap.

He was wearing dark clothing and a pair of dark gloves.

Chief Inspector Paul Cameron said: “We are aware of the impact an incident like this can have in the community and we will be carrying out focused and highly visible patrols in the area in the coming days.

“I would urge anyone with concerns to speak to one of our officers or to call 101.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Ben Dodson died aged 31 after a motorbike accident (NHS Golden Jubilee/PA)
Celebrity chef Tony Singh backs organ donation campaign in tribute to friend
Citizens Advice Scotland generated around £132 million for users over the last year (Jacob King/PA)
Citizens Advice Scotland ‘generated £132m for people during last year’
Extinction Rebellion protesters in Edinburgh (XR)
Extinction Rebellion activists dressed in rags and chains protest in Edinburgh
Majid Haq was one of the players who was found to have suffered racism playing cricket in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Cricket Scotland making progress after damning report into racism, review finds
Wind and rain have swept the country (Jacob King/PA)
Wind and heavy rain disrupt travel across Scotland
Postal workers have taken to the streets of Dingwall to campaign for more pay as the dispute rages on.
Postal workers in north and north-east warn they are prepared to impact Christmas deliveries…
The latest coronavirus estimates have been published (Danny Lawson/PA)
Scotland’s Covid infection levels remain highest in UK, figures show
The Care Inspectorate has expressed serious concerns over a care home near Dumfries (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Watchdog seeks cancellation of care home’s registration over ‘serious concerns’
Eastern Scotland, including Edinburgh, experienced dry weather (Jane Barlow/PA)
Eastern Scotland records 10th driest summer in 100 years
FREE TO USEChief Inspector Neill Whiteside, Minister for Community Safety Ash Reagan, and Chief Inspector Brian McAleese BTP at Waverley Station, Edinburgh, Scotland, launching a new Crimestoppers campaign in partnership with Network Rail and British Transport Police to highlight how criminal ‘County Lines’ gangs target young people and exploit them to carry cash, drugs and weapons. Press Release29th September 2022Campaign images and launch event photos in email link attached. High resolution available.Exploitation of vulnerable people highlighted in new campaign to tackle County Lines drug dealing in ScotlandThe charity Crimestoppers is today (Friday 29,September 2022) launching a new campaign in partnership with Network Rail and British Transport Police to highlight how criminal ‘County Lines’ gangs target young people and exploit them to carry cash, drugs and weapons.The campaign aims to raise awareness of County Lines, which is when criminals expand their drug networks to Scottish cities and towns, bringing serious criminal behaviour such as violence, exploitation and abuse.The term County Lines refers to the use of a single telephone number to order illegal drugs, operated from outside the local area.This is having a massive impact on Scotland’s towns and cities and also on vulnerable young people and adults who are being exploited. Young people often transport cash and drugs all over the country, so that the criminals behind them can remain detached and are less likely to be caught.Many travel by public transport, which is why Network Rail has pledged their support by raising awareness of the problem and are encouraging staff and passengers to become familiar with the signs of exploitation.The gangs often set up a base in a rural area for a short time, taking over the home of a vulnerable person by ‘cuckooing’ and use adults and children to act as drug runners.Law enforcement across the UK, including here in Scotland, has made significant arrests of people involved in this type of activity. Many vulnerable adults and children who have been coerced into these activities have been safeguarded.
Campaign aims to clamp down on County Lines gangs operating on railways

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin celebrates at full time after beating Kilmarnock 4-1.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters
To go with story by Loretta Hood. Increase in demand of air ambulance charity soared in 2021 Picture shows; SCAA helicopter and medical crews . Scotland. Supplied by Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) Date; Unknown
Rugby player airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, the former Aberdeen boss, on his return to Pittodrie.
Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie
Campaigners gathered in both Elgin (pictured above) and Abedeen today in protest against the hardships facing people due to the cost-of-living crisis. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'People shouldn't have to choose': Campaigners line the streets for cost-of-living protests in Aberdeen…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Second half against Hibernian was Ross County's poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay
Postcode lottery aberdeen
Aberdeen pensioner on lookout ‘for a girlfriend’ after miracle £730,000 postcode lottery win

Editor's Picks