Colleges offer warm spaces and breakfast clubs as cost-of-living concerns grow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Colleges offer warm spaces and breakfast clubs as cost-of-living concerns grow

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 12:04 am
A community fridge at Edinburgh College for students struggling with the rising cost of living (Colleges Scotland/PA)
A community fridge at Edinburgh College for students struggling with the rising cost of living (Colleges Scotland/PA)

Colleges across Scotland are putting in measures such as warm spaces in libraries and free breakfast clubs as concerns mount over how the cost-of-living crisis will affect students.

Nineteen out of Scotland’s 26 further education colleges responded to the survey by Colleges Scotland, the representative body of Scotland’s colleges.

One college has put in place a scheme to distribute free coats from members of staff to students after every college which responded to the survey reported they were “concerned” the cost of living could lead to rising drop out rates.

Free lunches will also be offered at most colleges.

More than nine out of 10 colleges which responded have already put in place “warm space” plans for students this winter, and into the spring, like libraries and study rooms.

Community fridges have also been installed at Edinburgh College campuses with City of Glasgow processing same day payments for students in need of cash urgently.

West Lothian College has installed washing machines and tumble dryers on campus to save students money on energy costs.

The National Union of Students (NUS) Scotland reported this year that 25% of students were unable to pay their rent in full on one or more occasion.

It also found that about two thirds (64%) have experienced mental ill-health as a result of financial pressures with 60% of students worries or stressed about their finances “frequently” or “all the time”.

Shona Struthers, chief executive of Colleges Scotland said the interventions come despite the sector’s own challenging budget cuts.

She added: “Staying warm and having access to food and financial support is critical for learning and to help students complete their course.

“And, while the Government has now announced plans to provide support on energy it won’t impact on the massive rises in other living expenses.”

Ms Struthers said students have already experienced “incredible stresses” following the Covid pandemic.

“We want students to know their college is here to help wherever, whenever, and however we can,” she added.

Lydia Rohmer leads on student poverty for Colleges Scotland and emphasised learning “won’t happen” if students are stressed, worried about bills or arriving hungry for class.

“The financial anxiety of some students is palpable at the moment. Whether it’s keeping students warm, providing food, or other practical means, colleges will stretch our resources as much as we can to help students cope,” she added.

“Everything we do as a college is about giving students every opportunity to enjoy a better future – it’s vital the cost-of-living crisis doesn’t overtake that chance.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

The campaign aims to safeguard children in sport (Mike Egerton/PA)
Campaign aims to help parents keep their children safe from abuse in sport
Police went to the scene (Joe Giddens/PA)
Boy, 10, taken to hospital after being hit by car
A 44-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged armed robbery in Clydebank (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Man arrested and charged over alleged armed robbery in Clydebank
A 50-year-old man was airlifted to hospital after his motorcycle crashed with another near Rannoch Moor on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Man airlifted to hospital in Glasgow after motorcycle crash in Argyll
Ben Dodson died aged 31 after a motorbike accident (NHS Golden Jubilee/PA)
Celebrity chef Tony Singh backs organ donation campaign in tribute to friend
Citizens Advice Scotland generated around £132 million for users over the last year (Jacob King/PA)
Citizens Advice Scotland ‘generated £132m for people during last year’
Police are appealing for information about the incident (David Cheskin/PA)
Woman, 69, left ‘traumatised’ after being robbed in her home
Extinction Rebellion protesters in Edinburgh (XR)
Extinction Rebellion activists dressed in rags and chains protest in Edinburgh
Majid Haq was one of the players who was found to have suffered racism playing cricket in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Cricket Scotland making progress after damning report into racism, review finds
Wind and rain have swept the country (Jacob King/PA)
Wind and heavy rain disrupt travel across Scotland

More from Press and Journal

The Queen planting a tree at Balmoral
Dozens of trees to be planted across north and north-east in memory of the…
Amy Liptrott is Aberdeen Arts Centre's new director.
Nationwide hunt nets Aberdeen Arts Centre a new director
To go with story by Keith Findlay. UK-Norway fishing deal failure Picture shows; Freezer trawler Kirkella. At sea. Supplied by UK Fisheries Date; 10/09/2019; 79fc61a7-b440-4dc6-9b9e-73f487fee9f7 DCIM100MEDIADJI_0008.JPG
Scots fishers urge ministers to resist campaign for giant freezer trawler
Owura Edwards
Owura Edwards relishing quick chance for Ross County to bounce back against Motherwell
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 3-1 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock.
Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski lays down gauntlet to Rangers and Celtic stars in…
RAF Lossiemouth jets
RAF Lossiemouth jets on alert to protect North Sea gas pipelines amid concerns about…

Editor's Picks