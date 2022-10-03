Cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in East Lothian

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A cyclist has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in East Lothian.

The 28-year-old man was struck by the vehicle on the morning of Thursday September 29.

He was later treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Police said the incident took place just after 6.50am on the A6094 Salters Road between Whitecraig and Wallyford.

The van is said to be small and white and may have a defective nearside front headlight.

After hitting the cyclist, it drove towards the A1 junction in Wallyford without stopping.

Constable Simon Ramsay of the road policing unit in Dalkeith said: “Our inquiries into this collision are ongoing and I would urge anyone who believes they may be able to identify the van to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who was on the road around that time and may have dashcam footage.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0376 of 29 September.”