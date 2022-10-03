Cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in East Lothian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in East Lothian

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 7:45 am
Police are appealing for information (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are appealing for information (David Cheskin/PA)

A cyclist has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in East Lothian.

The 28-year-old man was struck by the vehicle on the morning of Thursday September 29.

He was later treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Police said the incident took place just after 6.50am on the A6094 Salters Road between Whitecraig and Wallyford.

The van is said to be small and white and may have a defective nearside front headlight.

After hitting the cyclist, it drove towards the A1 junction in Wallyford without stopping.

Constable Simon Ramsay of the road policing unit in Dalkeith said: “Our inquiries into this collision are ongoing and I would urge anyone who believes they may be able to identify the van to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who was on the road around that time and may have dashcam footage.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0376 of 29 September.”

