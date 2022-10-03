Scots urged to help ‘iconic’ species by being squirrel spotters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scots urged to help ‘iconic’ species by being squirrel spotters

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 1:05 pm Updated: October 3, 2022, 1:09 pm
Scots are being urged to become ‘squirrel spotters’ (Danny Lawson/PA)
Scots are being urged to become wildlife spotters and play their part in helping to conserve the “iconic” red squirrel.

The nationwide Great Scottish Squirrel Survey is taking place from Monday October 10 to Sunday October 16 – National Red Squirrel Week.

Organisers said that by reporting any sightings of red or grey squirrels, people can help experts track the species across Scotland.

The Great Scottish Squirrel Survey is now in its fourth year. (Scottish Wildlife Trust/PA)

The Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels project, led by the Scottish Wildlife Trust, works in key areas to protect native red squirrels from the spread of the non-native grey.

Programme manager Nicole Still said: “The public play an essential role in our work and red squirrel conservation across Scotland.

“The sightings data collected gives us valuable insights on how the situation with both red and grey squirrels is changing.

“The Great Scottish Squirrel Survey allows us to compare data between years, which is really helpful in understanding the impact our efforts are having over time and where more help is needed.

“Acting as a squirrel spotter while you are out and about and reporting a squirrel sighting is simple and means that everyone can have a part to play in conserving our iconic red squirrel.”

Victoria Chanin, project officer in south Scotland, said: “Red Squirrel Week is a great time to get outside for an autumnal walk.

“Engaging with nature in this way is very beneficial for people’s wellbeing and adding sightings of red and grey squirrels to our online map helps us to keep track of squirrel movements in Scotland.”

Eileen Stuart, deputy director of nature and climate change at NatureScot – formerly known as Scottish Natural Heritage – said: “With invasive non-native species posing one of the biggest threats to our biodiversity, NatureScot is pleased to support the Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrel project, which is successfully working to help protect the much-loved red squirrel.

“National Red Squirrel Week offers everyone an opportunity to get involved in this vital work while connecting with nature, and we’d encourage people to get recording their sightings and help this important project.”

More information about the squirrel survey can be found online at scottishsquirrels.org.uk/great-scottish-squirrel-survey.

