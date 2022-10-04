Hospitality ‘missing out’ on £40m by not capitalising on St Andrew’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hospitality ‘missing out’ on £40m by not capitalising on St Andrew’s Day

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 9:57 am
Scottish retailers could be losing up to £40 million from not promoting St Andrew’s Day as a key calendar date (David Cheskin/PA)
Scotland’s hospitality industry could be missing out on £40 million over the lack of promotion of St Andrew’s Day, a former MasterChef winner has said.

Calls have been made on the Scottish retail and hospitality trades to get behind a campaign to make the country’s national day on November 30 a major moment in the annual calendar.

Gary Maclean, who won Masterchef The Professionals and is Scotland’s national chef, said the day had been neglected in the shadow of Burns Night and Hogmanay.

National Chef for Scotland
Scotland’s national chef Gary Maclean has backed calls for retailers to promote St Andrew’s Day (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He said: “Our industry has gone through hell from lockdowns to a recovery coming in fits and starts and now with the cost-of-living crisis, rising energy and produce costs, the sector could do with a proper shot in the arm.

“St Andrew’s Day has been neglected in the shadow of Burns and Hogmanay, but it’s our national day and it seems mad not to make more of it.

“I believe our hospitality and retail sectors have real opportunities here and I want to do whatever I can to reshape our relationship with St Andrew.”

It is estimated that St Patrick’s Day contributes an annual 58.3 million euros to the Irish economy. It attracts a spend of $5.14 billion annually in the US alone.

Brewing industry veteran Nigel McNally pioneered the trade rebirth of St George’s Day in England. He believes there has never been a better time to make the most of Scotland’s National Day.

He said: “By Scottish standards, St Andrew’s Day is a relative non-event and at a time when figures show that UK pubs lost £5.7bn of revenue from beer sales in 2021 and the retail sector remains in recovery mode with rising prices and supply chain issues, it’s time to do something about re-imagining what the national day should look like.

“We know from experience that we need to galvanise the trade, make some noise and seize the opportunity staring us in the face.”

