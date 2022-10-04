Police confirm further sighting of man missing from Skye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Scotland

Police confirm further sighting of man missing from Skye

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 11:37 am Updated: October 4, 2022, 3:07 pm
Family handout of Harry Macdonald, 59, has been missing from Skye for over two weeks (Police Scotland/PA)
Family handout of Harry Macdonald, 59, has been missing from Skye for over two weeks (Police Scotland/PA)

Police have reported a further sighting of a man who has been missing from Skye for more than one week.

Harry Macdonald, 59, was reported missing on Monday September 26, after going for a walk.

Following a previous appeal, a sighting of Mr Macdonald was reported in the Peinmore area near Portree on the island at around 4.30pm on Monday September 19.

Mr Macdonald was last seen on Sunday September 18 after leaving his dog with a family member, which is said to be out of character for him.

Police Scotland are re-appealing for information to help trace him.

He is described as white, 6ft 2in, with white/grey receding hair and dark bushy eyebrows.

When last seen he was wearing a navy blue hooded top, blue jeans, black walking boots and a red sports watch.

Chief Inspector Alasdair MacLeod said: “As time passes we are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Harry. We are carrying out extensive searches and reviewing CCTV in an effort to find him. We have had a sighting of him in the Peinmore area on Monday September 19 2022.

“I would ask residents in the Portree area to check their sheds and outbuildings for any signs that he may have taken shelter there.

“I would also ask motorists to check their dash-cam footage if you were travelling between Portree and the junction into Peinmore between 4.45pm on Sunday September 18 and 4.55pm on Monday September 19. You may have captured something that could assist our investigation.”

