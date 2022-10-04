Number of homeowners seeking mortgage advice soars by 277%, charity says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Number of homeowners seeking mortgage advice soars by 277%, charity says

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 12:03 am
The average two-year fixed-rate mortgage on offer is edging closer to 6% (Jane Barlow/PA)
The number of homeowners seeking advice about paying their mortgage has soared at a rate which should “set alarm bells ringing”, a charity has warned

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) said demand for online advice for mortgage issues has climbed by 277% compared to last year, and the growing cost-of-living crisis has seen visits to its page explaining how to get help paying energy bills shoot up by 748%.

Stephanie Millar, CAS’s social justice spokesperson, said the “year on year increase in demand for online advice in key cost-of-living areas should set alarm bells ringing”.

The figures, between August 2021 and the same month the following year, also saw the number of hits to the “get help with bills” page went up by 366%.

“Huge increases in views around getting help with bills are of concern, but the spikes in energy advice and mortgage issues are of particular worry,” she said.

“That is because this data covers August – so to see such high demand for energy advice before the weather turns cold shows the extent of this crisis.

“Meanwhile the huge growth in concerns around mortgage payments predates the most recent increase in interest rates, and comes before a potential further increase.”

The average two-year fixed-rate mortgage on offer is edging closer to 6% as lenders continue to push up their rates.

On Tuesday the average five-year fixed-rate mortgage on the market now has an interest rate of 5.75%, according to financial information website Moneyfacts.

Ms Millar has now called for more targeted support for the most vulnerable, and said that “hundreds of thousands of people will be looking at interest rate decisions in the coming months with dread”.

