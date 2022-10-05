Click and collect worth more than £2.5bn to Scottish economy, report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Click and collect worth more than £2.5bn to Scottish economy, report finds

By Press Association
October 6, 2022, 12:03 am
The report looked into retailer and consumer behaviour (PA)
Click and collect shopping will be worth more than £2.5 billion in Scotland this year, a report has found.

The figure represents around 38.4% of the total retail income in Scotland, the What’s In Store For Retail? report by Barclays Corporate Banking said.

This is up from 27.6% a year ago.

It follows the broader UK trend which has seen the click and collect economy grow to be worth more than £42.4 billion in 2022, representing 8.4% of the industry’s total income.

But the report also warned business rates, supplier, transport and logistics costs are currently placing the biggest strain on retailers’ profitability.

Click and collect offer
Most retailers were able to offer only click and collect services during the pandemic (PA)

Consumers north of the border are also looking to cut 26.2% of their retail outgoings in the months ahead as the rising cost of living begins to take hold.

The popularity of click and collect services grew during the pandemic and has continued to do so after lockdown eased, which the study says shows it is a consumer behaviour here to stay.

Despite a rise in online shopping, the report states there is still support for high streets. Around 65% of consumers agreed there is a future for physical retail space and around 86% of retailers in Scotland feel having a physical shop is vital to their business success.

Around 14,000 jobs are also dependent on the sector, with over a third of physical shops in Scotland now being used as click and collect locations and four in 10 used to process returns.

Euan Murray, relationship director at Barclays Corporate Banking, said: “Perhaps more than any other sector over the past two years, retail has been forced into a period of accelerated evolution. The pandemic drove everyone online, and now the rising cost of living is increasing business outgoings while reducing consumer spending.

“Encouragingly for the UK’s retail sector, however, businesses are adapting their sales models to weather these financial storms as effectively as possible. Links between digital and physical shopping are being evolved, which are opening up new opportunities and ways to generate income.”

