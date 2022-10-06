Family ‘devastated’ after motorcyclist killed in crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of a motorcyclist who died after his vehicle went off the road have said they are “devastated” at their loss.

Ryan Bayne was riding a green and blue Kawasaki ZX9 from the direction of Leven towards Elie on the A917 in Fife when the incident happened at around 9.50pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended but the 28-year-old, from Leven, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement issued through police, his family said: “We are devastated and this is a tragic loss for us and everyone who knew Ryan.

“We ask for our privacy to be respected at this time.”

Mr Bayne was riding with a second man on a black and yellow Suzuki scrambler-style motorcycle.

The second motorcyclist was not involved in the crash and was not injured.

Police said investigations into the crash are ongoing and asked anyone who can help to call 101, quoting reference 3441 of Tuesday October 4.