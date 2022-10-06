Eight rescued at sea after fishing boat sinks following collision

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eight members of a fishing crew had to be rescued at sea after their vessel sank off the Shetland Islands.

The crew declared a mayday before abandoning ship to a life raft after their boat collided with another vessel on Thursday, about 45 nautical miles (52 miles) off south-east Shetland.

HM Coastguard attended after being alerted at about 12pm.

All crew members were rescued after being picked up by assisting vessels and the Coastguard helicopter, sent from its base at Sumburgh on the Shetland Islands.

Max Rimington, joint rescue co-ordination centre (JRCC) commander with HM Coastguard, said: “The crew did the right thing by having an emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) on board which helped guide the response.

“We are so thankful everyone is accounted for and grateful to the crew, and the nearby vessels which responded, for helping us achieve a good outcome.”

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB), MCA Counter Pollution and Salvage, the Receiver of Wreck and Northern Lighthouse Board have been informed.