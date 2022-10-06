Man, 91, dies and 18-month-old baby in hospital following crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Man, 91, dies and 18-month-old baby in hospital following crash

By Press Association
October 6, 2022, 9:19 pm
A 91-year-old man has died and an 18-month-old boy is in hospital following a crash on the A90 in the north-east of Scotland (David Cheskin/PA)
A 91-year-old man has died and an 18-month-old boy is in hospital following a crash on the A90 in the north-east of Scotland (David Cheskin/PA)

An elderly man has died in a crash which saw three others, including an 18-month old baby, taken to hospital.

Emergency services responded to a collision involving a silver BMW and a black Nissan Qashqai on the A90, north of Balmedie, Aberdeen, at about 9.35am on Thursday.

The 91-year-old male driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three people travelling in the Nissan, a 41-year-old man, a woman, 26, and an 18-month-old boy, were taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash, who has not already come forward, to contact police

There are currently no details on their injuries at this time, officers said.

The road was closed temporarily but has now reopened.

Police said a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, and inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

Constable Craig Laing, North East Road Policing, Inverurie, said: “We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash, who has not already come forward, to contact police.

“We are keen to obtain any dash-cam footage from motorists in the area at the time.”

Information can be passed to officers via 101. Please quote reference number 0730 of Thursday October 6 2022, when calling.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Police have launched a murder investigation after a 36-year-old man was found seriously injured in Glasgow, and was later pronounced dead in hospital (David Cheskin/PA)
Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Glasgow
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union ‘overwhelmingly’ turned down the latest pay rise implemented by the newly-nationalised firm after talks on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)
ScotRail strikes set to go ahead after union rejects ‘kick-in-the-teeth’ offer
Police Scotland staff will receive a blanket 5% pay increase backdated to April last year after discussions between the force and union chiefs (David Cheskin/PA)
Police Scotland staff given blanket 5% pay rise after deal made
Eight crew members were rescued (HM Coastguard/PA)
Eight rescued at sea after fishing boat sinks following collision
Nik is one of the refugees who will be interviewed on the programme. Image: BBC Alba/ Electrify Media.
Gaelic affairs programme Eòrpa to return to BBC Alba tonight
A final push to raise the remaining £20,000 for a statue of Nelson Mandela to be erected in Glasgow has been launched amid Black History Month this October (Johnny Green/PA)
Final push for donations to install Nelson Mandela statue
The ONS says 204,000 people in Scotland are now living with long Covid (Peter Byrne/PA)
More Scots with long Covid than residents in Aberdeen, figures show
The Centre for the Moving Image has called in the administrators (PA)
Edinburgh International Film Festival ceases trading with immediate effect
Ryan Bayne died following the crash (Police Scotland/PA)
Family ‘devastated’ after motorcyclist killed in crash
The report looked into retailer and consumer behaviour (PA)
Click and collect worth more than £2.5bn to Scottish economy, report finds

Most Read

1
The crew of the Guiding Star were rescued in the North Sea. Image: MCA.
WATCH: Eight crew members rescued from North Sea after Peterhead fishing boat sinks after…
2
Staff, including Dillan James Carter on right, leave the cinema. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Heartbroken Belmont Filmhouse staff describe moment ‘strangers came in and said we’d lost our…
2
3
CR0027315 An ambulance at A&E Accident and Emergency, ARI, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 29-03-2021`
Fury as Aberdeen pensioner with broken hip forced to take taxi to hospital after…
4
anti-social behaviour
Chainsaws and fishing gear stolen from shed in Lhanbryde
5
Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen could be reopening "within weeks". Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘We are getting close… and I mean very close’: Union Terrace Gardens FULL reopening…
6
6
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin exchanges words with Hibs' Ryan Porteous at Easter Road.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin receives EIGHT-match ban from Scottish FA for Ryan Porteous comments
7
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Remorseless Christmas Day rapist jailed for seven years
8
To go with story by Adele Merson. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has failed to comment on a potential 10-year timeline to fully restore maternity services in Moray. Picture shows; Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. . N/A. Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
9
Banffshire and Banffshire Coast
Aberdeenshire Council leader branded ‘village fool’ as administration strained over lack of official plan
10
Council bosses have pledged that "anything not right will be rectified" after "serious concerns" were raised about damage to granite steps and the quality of work at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Damaged granite at £30m UTG site put down to ‘inevitable snagging’ by council chiefs
2

More from Press and Journal

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay heartened by ownership and honesty of Ross County players in wake of…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has challenged his side to eradicate vulnerability at set-pieces
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin welcomes selection headache for New Firm derby... but won't be…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails impact of 'revelation' Cammy Harper
Worrying Abut Money has been created to help people struggling to make ends meet. Image: PA.
Interactive online tool for money support launched in Moray
Martin MacDougall has been picking up litter in Inverness city centre for 35 years. Image: Martin MacDougall/ Facebook.
Inverness street cleaner sweeps up 35 years in the job
Shetland coastal erosion site
Prehistoric pottery and mysterious stone box gathered in Shetland to protect them from coastal…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell.
'Extremely disappointed' Aberdeen to appeal Jim Goodwin's eight-match ban
Shetland flag waving in the air
Should Shaetlan be recognised as a language? UHI working on groundbreaking Shetland language plan
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber postpones UK tour - including Aberdeen date
Belmont Cinema, on Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick.
Belmont Filmhouse closure a 'devastating blow' for those with visual or hearing impairments

Editor's Picks