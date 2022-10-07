Scottish retail footfall sees ‘slow improvement’ over summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish retail footfall sees ‘slow improvement’ over summer

By Press Association
October 7, 2022, 7:49 am
Retail footfall shows slow signs of recovery, according to figures from the Scottish Retail Consortium (Jane Barlow/PA)
Retail footfall shows slow signs of recovery, according to figures from the Scottish Retail Consortium (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish retail footfall showed slow improvement over the summer but still remains below pre-pandemic levels, according to new figures.

In September, retail footfall in Scotland decreased by 13.4% compared to 2019, which was 1.4 percentage points better than the drop in August, but still less than the UK average decline of 9.8%, according to the Scottish Retail Consortium.

Shopping centre footfall declined by 19.7% in September in Scotland, an improvement on the decline of 20.7% in August.

Footfall in Glasgow decreased by 10.4%, 1.2 percentage points better than the August fall and in Edinburgh it dropped by 10.2%.

On a year-on-year basis, total Scottish footfall increased by 6.9%, Scottish shopping centres by 13.4% and footfall in Glasgow by 11.4%.

Ewan MacDonald-Russell, deputy head of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said high street retailers are a “long way down” on 2019 trading as inflation affects customer budgets.

He said: “Scottish footfall continues to remain well below pre-pandemic trading with visitors to retail destinations down by 13.4% compared to 2019. However, that was a 1.4% increase on August’s figures, and continues a slow trend of improvement since the doldrums of the summer.

“Edinburgh and Glasgow also saw improvement, with both only around a 10th below pre-pandemic trading. However, shopping centres continue to struggle, remaining a fifth down since 2019.

“As inflation bites into customer budgets it’s clear high street retailers are a long way down on 2019 trading. That’s a huge concern as retailers face into the final so-called golden quarter when Christmas shopping bolsters businesses and as they continue to lean into their own spiralling costs crunch.

“Of deep concern will be whether Scottish ministers take the same approach as previous years and raise the business rate poundage in line with inflation – if they do, that will be a further £60 million bombshell for businesses next April.

“If customers continue to stay away from the high street that tax hike might force many retailers to have to make some very tough decisions in 2023.”

