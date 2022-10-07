Reward of £20,000 offered as police renew appeal over 2002 murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Reward of £20,000 offered as police renew appeal over 2002 murder

By Press Association
October 7, 2022, 12:18 pm
Police are reappealing for information on the murder of Darren Birt in 2002 (Police Scotland/PA)
Police are reappealing for information on the murder of Darren Birt in 2002 (Police Scotland/PA)

A £20,000 reward is being offered as police issue a renewed appeal for information about the murder of a 22-year-old man two decades ago.

Darren Birt was found lying in the road on Calvay Place, Glasgow, with serious injuries to his body at around 1.30am on Wednesday August 28, 2002.

He had earlier been at a gathering in nearby Burnmouth Road in the Barlanark area of the city where an altercation took place and spilled out on to the street.

He was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary but died a short time later.

Detective Chief Inspector Lynsey Watters, senior investigating officer, appeared on BBC One’s Crimewatch on Friday as part of Police Scotland’s renewed appeal.

The charity Crimestoppers is offering a £20,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible.

The detective said: “Darren was only 22 years old when he was murdered.

“His death undoubtedly had an absolutely devastating impact on his family and it is important we do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.

“At the time of Darren’s murder, the public did assist and come forward with information, but I do believe that there are people still out there with information who, for whatever reason, have not spoken to the police.

“With today’s national television appeal, it is hoped that we may reach these people or jog someone’s memory for a detail that might have seemed insignificant at the time.

“If anyone out there has information that could assist us in getting justice for Darren, I would urge them to pick up the phone – call police via 101, call the programme, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.”

Police have also set up a website that gives members of the public access to a form to send information directly to the Major Investigation Team.

It can be accessed at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT19W06-PO1

