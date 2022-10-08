Nine incidents of abuse towards shop workers reported every day, report shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nine incidents of abuse towards shop workers reported every day, report shows

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 12:03 pm
Figures show nine incidents of abuse or assault of shop workers are reported to the police in Scotland every day (PA)
Nine incidents of assault, abuse and threatening behaviour towards shop workers are reported every day in Scotland, new police figures reveal.

In the latest performance report for Police Scotland, 844 crimes were recorded under the Protection of Workers (Scotland) Act between April and June 2022.

The report states crime rates under the Act have increased steadily since it was brought into law in August 2021, with an average of nine a day now being recorded.

Three of the reports in the latest quarter were serious assaults, 390 were common assaults and 451 were threatening and abusive behaviour against retail workers.

The force said it is continuing to ensure retail workers feel confident in reporting crime to the police.

Tracy Gilbert, regional secretary for Scotland at shop workers’ union Usdaw, said: “Scottish shop workers deserve far more respect than they receive. Our surveying shows that nine in 10 are suffering abuse from customers, two-thirds were threatened and 12% assaulted. So it is extremely worrying that nearly two-thirds are not confident that reporting these issues will make any difference.

“The ground-breaking protection of workers legislation that came into force in Scotland last year was an important step forward, but we still need to encourage incident reporting.

“Usdaw has been working with employers to make it easier for staff to report attacks and abuse, highlighting the legislation to improve confidence, backed up with training, and promoting the importance of reporting all incidents.

“Violence and abuse is not an acceptable part of the job and too many shop workers suffer all too often. We still need better co-ordination to ensure that retail employers, police and the courts work together to make stores safer and give staff the support and confidence they need.”

Shoplifting is also on the rise. Between April and June 2022, there were 7,400 incidents of shoplifting reported across Scotland – an increase of 35.8% on the same period last year.

Police say that while the number is 979 incidents lower than in the same period in 2019, numbers are rising closer to pre-pandemic levels.

The force said it is expecting the number to rise due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Meanwhile, figures show the number of full-time equivalent police officers has fallen by 1.2% by 195 in the last quarter, with staff turnover “almost doubling” since March 2022 due to changes in pensions which have resulted in a number of early retirements.

Delays in recruitment because of Covid and Cop26 mean there are fewer officers than may be otherwise the case. A recruitment campaign is under way and there are plans to increase the probationer intake from 200 to 300 per quarter.

Meanwhile, the overall total number of incidents has decreased by 10,017 – from 385,930 to 375,913 – compared to the same period last year.

Homicides are at their lowest level since the inception of Police Scotland in 2012 but non-sexual violent crimes have generally increased due to a rise in the number of reports of extortion and threats.

Around £5 million in street drugs were seized by police, with recoveries of substances including cannabis, cocaine and heroin.

The report also outlines a number of arrests in relation to the operations.

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: “We know the terrible toll of drugs deaths in Scotland and the action described in this performance report underlines our commitment to reducing the harm caused to individuals, families and communities.

“Policing has a vital role in preventing drugs from reaching our streets and bringing those engaged in serious and organised crime to justice and that will always be a key duty and priority for Police Scotland.”

Elsewhere, the report shows officers had an almost 100% success rate in giving life-saving naloxone treatment to people having a drug overdose, with 78 out of 79 people surviving and making a full recovery to date. The programme began rolling out in August 2022 following a successful pilot between March and October 2021.

The document also illustrates that reported online crime is increasing while a long-term rise in reports of sexual offending continues, with the national police service “determined” to support victims to come forward.

Ms Taylor added: “Our performance reports provide important insights into the changing policing needs of our communities and how we are responding to them.

“We have worked hard over many years to deliver a better response to gender-based violence and are resolute in our commitment to build on that progress.

“We are determined to do more to ensure women and girls have confidence to come forward in the knowledge they will be treated with dignity and respect by professional officers who will work to get the best outcomes for victims.

“We are also building our capability to keep people safe online under our Policing in a Digital World programme.”

