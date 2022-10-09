Scotland’s private sector sees business activity fall for second month running

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Scotland’s private sector sees business activity fall for second month running

By Press Association
October 10, 2022, 12:05 am
Business activity across Scotland’s private sector fell again in September, according to the latest Royal Bank of Scotland PMI data (Philip Toscano/PA)
Business activity across Scotland’s private sector fell again in September, according to the latest Royal Bank of Scotland PMI data (Philip Toscano/PA)

Business activity across Scotland’s private sector has decreased for the second month running, according to new reports.

The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) Business Activity Index – a measure of combined manufacturing and service sector output – was little changed from 48.0 in August to 47.8, showing it fall for a second consecutive month.

The new data appeared in the latest RBS PMI report, which is compiled from responses to questionnaires sent to a panel of about 500 manufacturers and service providers.

It said despite easing, a high inflationary environment drove the latest decline in business activity.

Business activity index
Royal Bank of Scotland Business Activity Index (Royal Bank of Scotland, S&P Global/PA)

The report also showed a sharper fall in new work and new orders for the private sector in the same two-month period.

It said the latest downturn was primarily linked to inflationary pressures and the cost-of-living crisis.

Business experts said the challenging conditions meant that confidence also weakened during September.

The latest reading registered a 28-month low, which the report said is much weaker than the UK-wide average.

Amid soaring prices and recession fears, overall activity expectations weakened for the second consecutive month in Scotland’s private sector last month.

However, employment across Scotland’s private sector increased in September, which has been the case since April 2021, data showed.

According to anecdotal evidence, successful hiring was in part linked to fresh graduates entering the workforce.

But the pace of employment growth in Scotland was slower than the UK average.

The September data also showed a reduction in backlogs of work for the fourth consecutive month at private sector companies in Scotland. Respondents to the survey often mentioned the fall in backlogs reflected fewer new orders.

The rate of reduction at Scottish private sector companies was quicker than the UK-wide average which, in contrast to Scotland, slowed during September.

Despite the rate of input price inflation remaining historically high, data showed the incline was the softest since August 2021, with both sectors noting slower rates of inflation.

Moreover, the pace of inflation in Scotland lagged behind that seen at the UK level, posting the second-softest of the 12 monitored regions ahead of the south west of England.

Scotland’s private sector firms raised their charges during September, thereby stretching the current run of output price inflation to 23 months, the report said.

According to respondents, prices were raised primarily to offset increasing costs.

That said, the rate of output price inflation was the weakest in 13 months and the softest of the 12 monitored UK regions.

Judith Cruickshank, chairwoman of Scotland Board, Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “The squeeze on customer disposable incomes amid a high inflation environment underpinned the latest downturn in output and new business.

“Despite falling business requirements, firms raised employment for the eighteenth successive month, albeit at a moderate pace. The combination of a drop in new work and expanding workforces allowed firms to work through their backlogs.

“The post-pandemic boom is clearly at an end, as the ongoing cost-of-living crisis plays an increasingly important role. Moreover, the 12-month outlook continues to weaken.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Captivating images taken in the 1960s by an influential photographer are to feature in an exhibition marking Dunfermline’s newly acquired city status (Joseph McKenzie/PA)
‘Father of modern Scottish photography’ display to mark Dunfermline city status
Averil Shepley was last seen in the Marchmont area of the city (Police Scotland handout/PA)
Fresh appeal for help to find Edinburgh woman reported missing 10 days ago
Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 36-year-old in Glasgow (David Cheskin/PA)
Two arrests made over Glasgow man’s death
Gavin Stokes died in a crash in Glasgow (Police Scotland/PA)
Man remembered for scoring one of the fastest goals in football dies in crash
Police are appealing for information following the fatal crash (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police appeal after driver dies in crash
Majid Haq said he feels optimism (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Majid Haq feeling ‘rare optimism’ about future of Scottish cricket
Celtic’s Frank McGarvey has been diagnosed with cancer, according to his sons (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic legend Frank McGarvey has cancer, says family
The Liver Building in Liverpool , as BBC’s The One Show has announced that Liverpool will be the host of 2023 Eurovision Song Contest (Peter Byrne/PA)
‘Gutted for Glasgow’ – Scotland responds to Liverpool’s Eurovision host win
Figures show nine incidents of abuse or assault of shop workers are reported to the police in Scotland every day (PA)
Nine incidents of abuse towards shop workers reported every day, report shows
Latest coronavirus estimates have been published (Danny Lawson/PA)
Scotland’s Covid infection levels no longer highest in UK, figures suggest

Most Read

1
An Aberdeen bar will soon open with a massive ball pit, despite fears that high-spirited revellers could injure themselves
‘Scotland’s biggest ball pit’ to open in new Aberdeen pub – but safety fears…
2
George Clark.
Remorseless attacker stamped on man’s head when he had nothing left to steal
3
Plans for a new Union Street restaurant and Macduff Co-op feature in our latest instalment of Planning Ahead
New Aberdeen city centre restaurant in the works, Co-op planned for Macduff and Deeside…
4
A car has collided with a pylon on the A96 near Cairnie. Image: Jasperimage.
Car hits pylon in A96 crash near Huntly
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman attacked and robbed man who took her in for cup of tea
6
Meadow Crescent in Elgin was cordoned off. Image: Jasperimage.
Teenager charged after 24-year-old injured in Elgin assault
7
Business activity across Scotland’s private sector fell again in September, according to the latest Royal Bank of Scotland PMI data (Philip Toscano/PA)
Weekend court roll – homophobic soldiers and a BMX bandit
8
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Nick Underhill, owner of Aberdeenshire Logs. Insch. Supplied by Nick Underhill Date; 08/10/2022
Chopping wood kindled business idea for north-east entrepreneur
9
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Ferry services disrupted by high winds

More from Press and Journal

Laura Christie, from Bucksburn, is rasing awareness of vulval cancer and encouraging people to get checked out if they think something is wrong with their bodies. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen woman raising awareness of rare vulval cancer following mum's death
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Ferry services disrupted by high winds
rmt rail strikes
Rail services grind to a halt as ScotRail staff strike over pay
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing last week. Image: Shutterstock.
Missing man, 27, from Aberdeen last seen on bus to Edinburgh
To go with story by Allister Thomas. - Picture shows; Sulmara won for its concept for a fully unmanned over the horizon surface vessel capable of gathering data real time via an onshore remote command centre. -. Supplied by Sulmara Subsea Date; 06/10/2022
Exclusive: 20 winners unveiled in £10m net-zero tech competition
How do Paris and Inverness compare? (Photos: Shutterstock)
Robert Thorne: Living in Paris makes me appreciate my Highland home
To go with story by Keith Findlay. skills feature for business supplement Picture shows; EnerMech worker. don't know. Supplied by Big Partnership Date; Unknown
New director at EnerMech to deliver group-wide marketing plan
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Springfield Properties gives back NIC savings to workforce Picture shows; Innes Smith, chief executive, Springfield Properties. don't know. Supplied by Big Partnership Date; Unknown
'We were getting something for nothing': Springfield boss explains why firm passed on saving…
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Nick Underhill, owner of Aberdeenshire Logs. Insch. Supplied by Nick Underhill Date; 08/10/2022
Chopping wood kindled business idea for north-east entrepreneur

Editor's Picks