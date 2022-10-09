‘Father of modern Scottish photography’ display to mark Dunfermline city status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

‘Father of modern Scottish photography’ display to mark Dunfermline city status

By Press Association
October 10, 2022, 12:05 am
Captivating images taken in the 1960s by an influential photographer are to feature in an exhibition marking Dunfermline’s newly acquired city status (Joseph McKenzie/PA)
Captivating images taken in the 1960s by an influential photographer are to feature in an exhibition marking Dunfermline’s newly acquired city status (Joseph McKenzie/PA)

Captivating images taken in the 1960s by a photographer dubbed “the father of modern Scottish photography” are to feature in an exhibition marking Dunfermline’s newly-acquired city status.

Some 47 black and white pictures snapped by Joseph McKenzie, who trained as a photographer while in the RAF, will go on show at Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries next month.

Mr McKenzie, who died in 2015 aged 86, became a prolific photographer through the 1960s, documenting post-war Scotland at a time of momentous change.

A ballet class in session, taken by Mr McKenzie (Joseph McKenzie/PA)

All of the photos in the exhibition, titled Dunfermline And Its People, which was originally shown in nearby Pittencrieff House Museum in 1968, were taken during 1967 and 1968, an eventful time period for the former Royal Burgh.

In 1967, Dunfermline’s 100-year-old Castleblair Works, built to weave linen before becoming a silk mill, closed, a sign of the town’s move away from textiles production.

To the south of Dunfermline, an estimated 1,000 families were settling into the recently completed Pitcorthie housing estate, a key part of the town’s expansion following the opening of the Forth Road Bridge in October 1964.

Looking north in Dunfermline towards the gas works, with the Abbey tower in the distance (Joseph McKenzie/PA)

In 1968, Dunfermline Athletic returned from Hampden Park with the Scottish Cup and a young upcoming folk singer, Barbara Dickson, took the plunge to become a professional musician.

Dunfermline is one of eight places to have won prestigious city status through a competition as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The King has conferred city status on the town after carrying out his first official visit as monarch earlier this month.

After serving as a photographer in the RAF, Mr McKenzie taught photography full-time at St Martins School of Art in London and then at the Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art in Dundee.

He was elected an Associate of the Royal Photographic Society in 1954.

A milkman in Dunfermline (Joseph McKenzie/PA)

Mr McKenzie’s work is held in public and private collections including those of the National Portrait Gallery of Scotland, the Victoria and Albert Museum and the McManus Art Gallery and Museum in Dundee.

His Glasgow Gorbals Children exhibition was shown in Edinburgh, Dundee and Dunfermline in 1965, and in 1966 he followed this up with Dundee – A City In Transition to commemorate the opening of the Tay Road Bridge.

Alice Pearson, a curator with the cultural charity OnFife, which runs the exhibition venue, said: “Joseph McKenzie really brings the city to life in his photographs – its history, its location, its hustle and bustle, as well as the friendliness of its people.”

“He gave us a remarkable portrait of a place in the midst of momentous change and provides glimpses of a world that has all but vanished.

“It is fitting that his legacy can be enjoyed by people once again as Dunfermline begins a new chapter in its illustrious story.”

Dunfermline And Its People runs at Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries from November 19 to February 26 2023.

Admission to the display is free.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Business activity across Scotland’s private sector fell again in September, according to the latest Royal Bank of Scotland PMI data (Philip Toscano/PA)
Scotland’s private sector sees business activity fall for second month running
Averil Shepley was last seen in the Marchmont area of the city (Police Scotland handout/PA)
Fresh appeal for help to find Edinburgh woman reported missing 10 days ago
Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 36-year-old in Glasgow (David Cheskin/PA)
Two arrests made over Glasgow man’s death
Gavin Stokes died in a crash in Glasgow (Police Scotland/PA)
Man remembered for scoring one of the fastest goals in football dies in crash
Police are appealing for information following the fatal crash (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police appeal after driver dies in crash
Majid Haq said he feels optimism (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Majid Haq feeling ‘rare optimism’ about future of Scottish cricket
Celtic’s Frank McGarvey has been diagnosed with cancer, according to his sons (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic legend Frank McGarvey has cancer, says family
The Liver Building in Liverpool , as BBC’s The One Show has announced that Liverpool will be the host of 2023 Eurovision Song Contest (Peter Byrne/PA)
‘Gutted for Glasgow’ – Scotland responds to Liverpool’s Eurovision host win
Figures show nine incidents of abuse or assault of shop workers are reported to the police in Scotland every day (PA)
Nine incidents of abuse towards shop workers reported every day, report shows
Latest coronavirus estimates have been published (Danny Lawson/PA)
Scotland’s Covid infection levels no longer highest in UK, figures suggest

Most Read

1
An Aberdeen bar will soon open with a massive ball pit, despite fears that high-spirited revellers could injure themselves
‘Scotland’s biggest ball pit’ to open in new Aberdeen pub – but safety fears…
2
George Clark.
Remorseless attacker stamped on man’s head when he had nothing left to steal
3
Plans for a new Union Street restaurant and Macduff Co-op feature in our latest instalment of Planning Ahead
New Aberdeen city centre restaurant in the works, Co-op planned for Macduff and Deeside…
4
A car has collided with a pylon on the A96 near Cairnie. Image: Jasperimage.
Car hits pylon in A96 crash near Huntly
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman attacked and robbed man who took her in for cup of tea
6
Meadow Crescent in Elgin was cordoned off. Image: Jasperimage.
Teenager charged after 24-year-old injured in Elgin assault
7
Captivating images taken in the 1960s by an influential photographer are to feature in an exhibition marking Dunfermline’s newly acquired city status (Joseph McKenzie/PA)
Weekend court roll – homophobic soldiers and a BMX bandit
8
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Nick Underhill, owner of Aberdeenshire Logs. Insch. Supplied by Nick Underhill Date; 08/10/2022
Chopping wood kindled business idea for north-east entrepreneur
9
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Ferry services disrupted by high winds

More from Press and Journal

Laura Christie, from Bucksburn, is rasing awareness of vulval cancer and encouraging people to get checked out if they think something is wrong with their bodies. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen woman raising awareness of rare vulval cancer following mum's death
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Ferry services disrupted by high winds
rmt rail strikes
Rail services grind to a halt as ScotRail staff strike over pay
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing last week. Image: Shutterstock.
Missing man, 27, from Aberdeen last seen on bus to Edinburgh
To go with story by Allister Thomas. - Picture shows; Sulmara won for its concept for a fully unmanned over the horizon surface vessel capable of gathering data real time via an onshore remote command centre. -. Supplied by Sulmara Subsea Date; 06/10/2022
Exclusive: 20 winners unveiled in £10m net-zero tech competition
How do Paris and Inverness compare? (Photos: Shutterstock)
Robert Thorne: Living in Paris makes me appreciate my Highland home
To go with story by Keith Findlay. skills feature for business supplement Picture shows; EnerMech worker. don't know. Supplied by Big Partnership Date; Unknown
New director at EnerMech to deliver group-wide marketing plan
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Springfield Properties gives back NIC savings to workforce Picture shows; Innes Smith, chief executive, Springfield Properties. don't know. Supplied by Big Partnership Date; Unknown
'We were getting something for nothing': Springfield boss explains why firm passed on saving…
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Nick Underhill, owner of Aberdeenshire Logs. Insch. Supplied by Nick Underhill Date; 08/10/2022
Chopping wood kindled business idea for north-east entrepreneur

Editor's Picks