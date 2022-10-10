Owners of fishing boat which sank off coast of Shetland thank rescuers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Owners of fishing boat which sank off coast of Shetland thank rescuers

By Press Association
October 10, 2022, 10:56 am Updated: October 10, 2022, 12:15 pm
Eight crew members were rescued from the sunken fishing boat (HM Coastguard/PA)
Eight crew members were rescued from the sunken fishing boat (HM Coastguard/PA)

The owners and skipper of a fishing boat which sank off the coast of the Shetland Islands last week have thanked all of those involved in their rescue.

Eight members of the Guiding Star crew were rescued on Thursday October 6 after their boat was involved in a collision with her sister vessel, Guiding Light, on Thursday, October 6, about 45 nautical miles (52 miles) off south-east Shetland.

A mayday was declared at about 12pm on Thursday and HM Coastguard attended shortly afterwards.

The crew took to a life raft, with five taken safely on board the Guiding Light while three others were rescued by the Shetland Coastguard helicopter.

A spokesman for owners, Livingstone LLP, said: “Both ourselves and the skipper of the vessel would like to pay tribute to all of those who participated in the safe rescue of the crew.

“Our thanks go to HM Coastguard for co-ordinating the rescue, the Sumburgh Coastguard helicopter crew, the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick, the Scottish Ambulance Service in Shetland, those vessels that were near the scene of the incident that stood by, and the Fishermen’s Mission in Shetland, Inverness, Peterhead and Aberdeen for ongoing support.”

Max Rimington, joint rescue co-ordination centre (JRCC) commander with HM Coastguard, said: “The crew did the right thing by having an emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) on board which helped guide the response.

“We are so thankful everyone is accounted for and grateful to the crew, and the nearby vessels which responded, for helping us achieve a good outcome.”

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB), MCA (Maritime and Coastguard Agency) Counter Pollution and Salvage branch, the Receiver of Wreck and the Northern Lighthouse Board have been informed.

