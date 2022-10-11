Three police officers taken to hospital after operation to halt car on motorway

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three police officers were taken to hospital after an operation to stop a car which was travelling the wrong way on the Edinburgh City bypass.

Police said the blue Vauxhall Astra was seen travelling in the wrong direction on the A720 at about 1.10am on Tuesday and refused to stop.

Road policing officers attended and, following a pursuit, used tactics to bring the car to a stop on the M9 between Junction 1A and 2.

Three police officers were taken to Forth Valley Hospital to be checked over.

Road policing officers in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses after a car was seen travelling the wrong way on the A720 Edinburgh City bypass and later refused to stop. Read more:https://t.co/hwLap5yxem pic.twitter.com/TyrH5IasXY — West Lothian Police (@WestLothPolice) October 11, 2022

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Inspector Stephen Quinn said: “Our inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the vehicle which failed to stop are ongoing.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed this vehicle’s movements or was in the area around the time of the pursuit to contact police.

“Also, anyone with dashcam footage which could assist our investigation should get in touch.”

The M9 was closed at 2am and reopened shortly after 5.30am on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0115 of October 11.