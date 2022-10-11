Three police officers taken to hospital after operation to halt car on motorway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Three police officers taken to hospital after operation to halt car on motorway

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 4:53 pm
Police are appealing for information over the incident on the A720 and M9 (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police are appealing for information over the incident on the A720 and M9 (Joe Giddens/PA)

Three police officers were taken to hospital after an operation to stop a car which was travelling the wrong way on the Edinburgh City bypass.

Police said the blue Vauxhall Astra was seen travelling in the wrong direction on the A720 at about 1.10am on Tuesday and refused to stop.

Road policing officers attended and, following a pursuit, used tactics to bring the car to a stop on the M9 between Junction 1A and 2.

Three police officers were taken to Forth Valley Hospital to be checked over.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Inspector Stephen Quinn said: “Our inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the vehicle which failed to stop are ongoing.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed this vehicle’s movements or was in the area around the time of the pursuit to contact police.

“Also, anyone with dashcam footage which could assist our investigation should get in touch.”

The M9 was closed at 2am and reopened shortly after 5.30am on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0115 of October 11.

