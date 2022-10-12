One in 20 long-Covid patients not recovered after 18 months, study shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
One in 20 long-Covid patients not recovered after 18 months, study shows

By Press Association
October 12, 2022, 10:01 am
A study pound that one in 20 people who took part in the research had not recovered from having Covid-19 (Yui Mok/PA)
A study pound that one in 20 people who took part in the research had not recovered from having Covid-19 (Yui Mok/PA)

One in 20 people who took part in one of the largest studies in Scotland researching the long-term effects of Covid-19 said they have still not recovered from having the virus at their most recent follow-up.

The Scottish Government funded Long-CISS (Covid In Scotland Study) found that 5% of patients assessed were still feeling the impacts of SARS-CoV-2 between six and 18 months after being infected.

The study was set up in May last year to understand the long-term impact of the virus, and to compare it with the health and wellbeing of those who had not been infected at all.

A total of 33,281 people with laboratory-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections were matched with 62,957 never-infected individuals from the general population for the research.

Both groups had six, 12 and 18-month follow up questionnaires, with researchers able to link to hospitalisation and death records.

Overall, the study found 42% of respondents infected with Covid-19 said they feel only “partially recovered” between six and 18 months following infection.

Details of each person’s partial recovery were not given in the survey, and authors of the research said the symptoms were wide-ranging, from mild to moderate, and did not necessarily result in a long-Covid diagnosis.

Reassuringly, the research found that those with asymptomatic infection who took part said they had no long-term impact; and people who had been vaccinated prior to infection with Covid-19 appeared to have protection from some long-term symptoms.

For people with long-Covid, the impact of the virus was wide-reaching, with a broad range of symptoms that affected daily life.

Overall, long-Covid symptoms were more likely following severe infections that required hospitalisation, with the most reported being breathlessness, chest pain, palpitations, and confusion, or “brain fog”, the report said.

The condition was also more likely in individuals who were older, female and those from deprived communities.

And those with pre-existing physical and mental health problems, such as respiratory disease and depression, were also more likely to experience long-Covid.

While recovery status remained constant over the follow-up period for most participants, 13% of people taking part in the survey reported improvement over time and 11% reported some deterioration.

Professor Jill Pell, professor of public health at the University of Glasgow, and who is leading the ongoing research, said: “Our study is important because it adds to our understanding of long-Covid in the general population, not just in those people who need to be admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

“By comparing symptoms with those uninfected, we were able to distinguish between health problems that are due to Covid-19 and health problems that would have happened anyway.”

Dr Andrew McAuley, consultant healthcare scientist at Public Health Scotland, said: “This study provides novel and important evidence on long-Covid in Scotland.

“We know that being fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can reduce the likelihood of developing long-Covid and therefore we encourage those who are eligible for the Covid vaccine to take the opportunity to enhance their protection by getting vaccinated.”

The study, titled Outcomes among confirmed cases and a matched comparison group in the Long-Covid in Scotland Study was published in Nature Communications on Wednesday.

The research is being led by the University of Glasgow in collaboration with Public Health Scotland, NHS Scotland and the Universities of Aberdeen and Edinburgh, and funded by the Scottish Government Chief Scientist Office.

