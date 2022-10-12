Tilda Swinton and Peter Capaldi among Bafta Scotland award nominees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Tilda Swinton and Peter Capaldi among Bafta Scotland award nominees

By Press Association
October 12, 2022, 10:52 am
Tilda Swinton is among those nominated (Ian West/PA)
Tilda Swinton is among those nominated (Ian West/PA)

Peter Capaldi, Tilda Swinton and Dougray Scott are among those nominated for this year’s Bafta Scotland awards.

Edith Bowman will return to host the ceremony, which will be held in Glasgow on Sunday November 20.

Capaldi has been nominated in the Actor Film category for his role in Benediction, while his co-star Jack Lowden and Mark Bonnar (Operation Mincemeat) are also in the running.

Swinton is nominated in the Actress Film category for The Souvenir Part II, with Izuka Hoyle (Boiling Point) and Marli Siu (Our Ladies) also on the shortlist.

Peter Capaldi
Peter Capaldi is in the running (Matt Crossick/PA)

Scott is on the shortlist for the Actor Television award for Crime, along with Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) and Jack Docherty (Scot Squad Hogmanay Special).

In the Actress Television category, Caitriona Balfe is nominated for Outlander, Suranne Jones for Vigil and Phyllis Logan for Guilt.

The top nominated programmes/films are Vigil which leads with five nominations, followed by Guilt which has three, while Benediction, Our Ladies, and The Hunt For Bible John all have two nominations each.

Bafta Scotland director Jude MacLaverty said: “The strength and breadth of this year’s nominations are testament to the dedicated, creative and extraordinarily talented people working in the Scottish screen industries.

“Yet 2022 remains an uncertain and challenging time for the sector, and as an arts charity we understand the incredible financial pressures that organisations and individuals are currently facing.

Suranne Jones
Suranne Jones is nominated for her role in Vigil (Danny Lawson/PA)

“In showcasing and celebrating all the nominees at the ceremony next month, the Bafta Scotland Awards will be an opportunity to reiterate the case for support and recognition of Scotland’s incredible creative community and its phenomenal output.”

In the Director Fiction category, Max Myers is nominated for Shetland while Isabelle Sieb and James Strong are both nominated for Vigil.

Jack Cocker is nominated in the Director Factual slot for Runrig: There Must Be A Place, while John MacLaverty is in the running for The Mystery Of Anthrax Island, and Matt Pinder for The Hunt For Bible John.

The ceremony will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central.

It will be available to watch live on Bafta’s YouTube channel, followed by a highlights programme on BBC Scotland later the same evening.

Bowman said: “I can’t believe I get to host the wonderful Bafta Scotland awards again, it’s a genuine honour.

“The list of nominees are not just impressive but inspiring, the wealth of creative talent and craft that exists in Scotland makes me so proud.

“I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone on November 20.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

A 64-year-old man died in the crash (PA)
Man, 64, killed in three-vehicle crash on A9
Royal Mail managers are striking in a pay row.
Postal workers across the north, north-east and islands to strike today for a 'dignified,…
The blue police box on Glasgow’s Buchanan Street inspired Doctor Who’s Tardis (Alamy/PA)
Scottish locations made famous on BBC featured on interactive map
Blood stocks have been relatively low.
Blood bank wants more donors from groups O and A as stocks drop to…
Humza Yousaf said the NHS could be facing its most challenging winter (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Improved pay offer for NHS workers being put to unions – Yousaf
Humza Yousaf said the NHS could be facing its most challenging winter (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Improved pay offer for NHS workers being put to unions – Yousaf
Humza Yousaf said the NHS could be facing its most challenging winter (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Improved pay offer for NHS workers being put to unions – Yousaf
The Health Secretary said another Covid wave is expected (Neil Hall/PA)
New Covid wave expected this winter, warns Yousaf
Covid hospital cases are increasing (Jane Barlow/PA)
Number of people in hospital with Covid up 12.6% in a week
A study pound that one in 20 people who took part in the research had not recovered from having Covid-19 (Yui Mok/PA)
One in 20 long-Covid patients not recovered after 18 months, study shows

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
crash kingsway
A9 reopens following three-vehicle crash at Kingussie
3
man assaulted elgin
37-year-old man charged after police seize drugs worth £45,000 from motorist near Inverurie
4
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year…
5
Aberdeen Airport parking charges.
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
6
Aberdeen’s Espionage nightclub provided floors of fun in the noughties
7
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
8
Eddie Williams lifting Invercauld stone at strongman event in Braemar
Braemar’s Invercauld Stone lifted for the first time by an Aussie and a Scot
9
Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen MSP says late night bar argument was a row with ex while out…
2
10
cow train
Train services delayed after cow ‘refuses’ to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line

More from Press and Journal

A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Body found in search for missing Inverness woman
RES has sparked controversy with plans for 850ft+ turbines at Hill of Fare in Aberdeenshire
Local MP says proposed 820ft Hill of Fare turbines are 'simply too big'
Young at Heart Deeside is offering a warm space in Aboyne Library every Tuesday and Friday. Images: macondo/ Shutterstock
Warm bank in Aboyne twice a week as people forced to turn off heating
To go with story by David Mackay. A9 crash near Kingussie Picture shows; A9 near Kingussie. Kingussie. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 64, dies following three-car crash on A9 near Kingussie
Four in every five families in the Western Isles will be in fuel poverty this winter. Image: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Concerns raised as four in five families in Western Isles plunged into fuel poverty
Royal Mail managers are striking in a pay row.
Postal workers across the north, north-east and islands to strike today for a 'dignified,…
Tilda Swinton is among those nominated (Ian West/PA)
Behind the scenes at The Society Awards 2022
BrewDog founders Martin Dickie (right) and James Watt at the site of their Lost Forest, on the Highland estate the company owns (Photo: BrewDog)
David Ross: Overlooked government report shows Scotland is screaming out for land reform
Team Europe's Sergio Garcia practices on the 1st during the second preview day of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin. Picture date: Tuesday September 21, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story GOLF Ryder. Photo credit should read: Anthony Behar/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Stephen Gallacher: Sad to see Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup career end with a whimper
Bethany Watt was reported missing on Monday. Image: Shutterstock.
Man knocked on door holding bread knife... and police officer answered

Editor's Picks