Scottish locations made famous on BBC featured on interactive map

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Scottish locations made famous on BBC featured on interactive map

By Press Association
October 13, 2022, 12:04 am
The blue police box on Glasgow’s Buchanan Street inspired Doctor Who’s Tardis (Alamy/PA)
The blue police box on Glasgow’s Buchanan Street inspired Doctor Who’s Tardis (Alamy/PA)

An interactive map has showcased 13 Scottish locations which have shaped the history of the BBC.

As the broadcaster marks its centenary, Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has teamed up with its counterparts across the UK to select 100 buildings and places which have defined the network’s coverage.

From the inspiration for Dr Who’s Tardis, to the filming location for CBBC’s Balamory, Scottish landscapes and architecture have had a profound impact on the BBC’s 100-year history.

The map offers insight into the colourful facades of Main Street in Tobermory on the Isle of Mull, famous for its inspiration for the popular children’s TV show.

The police box in Glasgow’s Buchanan Street, just one of four that remains in the city, is known for its role as the Tardis.

Shetland
The Lodberrie in Shetland serves as the house of Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez on crime drama Shetland (Mark Mainz/BBC)

The Lodberrie in Shetland, build as merchants’ trading posts and now best known as the house of Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez from the BBC drama Shetland, is also featured.

The map considers four key themes – programmes that bring us together, iconic broadcasting buildings, innovative technology, and the people behind the places.

Dara Parsons, head of designations at HES, said: “Scotland’s iconic built heritage has played a strong starring role in some of the BBC’s best-loved programmes, and we are pleased to have been able to work with our counterparts across the UK to shine a spotlight on some of these special buildings and places throughout this project.”

Robert Seatter, head of BBC History, said: “In our centenary year, we are delighted to be working with national historic partners to explore the BBC’s presence right across the UK, from Poldark at Charlestown Harbour in Cornwall to DI Jimmy Perez’s house in Lerwick, Shetland.

Tobermory
The map highlights Tobermory on Mull, where Balamory was filmed (Alamy/PA)

“Along with popular TV locations, we showcase our BBC buildings and engineering centres that have become landmarks on and off screen, entering directly into the nation’s living rooms and connecting with the wider world.”

UK heritage minister Lord Kamall said: “From the world’s first radio factory in Chelmsford to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom in Blackpool, the BBC has played a central role in broadcasting and our national life over the past 100 years.

“It’s brilliant to see the many locations that played a role in the BBC’s heritage recognised and celebrated on this map, while helping people to learn more about their local history.”

Other locations include the home of John Logie Baird – the inventor and television pioneer who was born in Helensburgh in 1888.

The broadcasting house used in Glasgow from 1935 to 2007 features, along with radio station 5SC – Scotland’s first official radio station – which launched from the city’s Bath Street in 1923.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Firefighters had been on the scene of a Fife fire for around 12 hours, where detectives then found a cannabis farm
Cannabis farm destroyed as fire ripped through building, police say
The GoodSAM app has already been used in Grampian (BHF Scotland)
App aims to alert those with CPR knowledge to nearby cardiac arrests
Fire crews worked through the night (PA)
Residents evacuated after fire at old council building in South Lanarkshire
Firefighters have been working though the night (PA)
Firefighters tackle blaze at council building in South Lanarkshire
Police are seeking information on the robbery (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police appeal for information after man robbed in Glasgow
Eleanor Mallet was reported missing on Saturday (Police Scotland/PA)
Body found in search for missing Inverness woman
NRS said 36 Covid-related deaths were registered last week (PA)
Covid deaths fall in latest weekly figures
A 64-year-old man died in the crash (PA)
Man, 64, killed in three-vehicle crash on A9
Royal Mail managers are striking in a pay row.
Postal workers across the north, north-east and islands to strike today for a 'dignified,…
Blood stocks have been relatively low.
Blood bank wants more donors from groups O and A as stocks drop to…

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
The Waterside Inn in Peterhead.
Woman stole partner’s bank card when he was arrested during romantic getaway
3
Councillor John Wheeler switches on the new power supply, along with Aberdeen Heat & Power chairman Ramsay Milne at Tillydrone Energy Centre. Image: Supplied
Aberdeen residents on low-cost district heating scheme will not face rising bills
4
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz brought his show to The Tivoli theatre as part of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
REVIEW: Controversial Jerry Sadowitz takes it to the limit for laughs at the Tivoli
7
Karen Robertson Aberdeen
Two-year ban for driver found ‘drooling’ behind wheel
8
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
9
A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing person Eleanor Mallet from Inverness
10
Louise's family members Vicky Morris, Linda Yeoman, Tom Lindsay, David Lindsay, Lesley Michie, Rebecca Yeoman at the knitwear sale on Saturday. Image: David Lindsay.
Family of late Aberdeen knitwear creator sell her goods to raise money for brain…

More from Press and Journal

Police were called to a crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis on Friday morning. Image: Google Maps Street View.
Emergency services called to motorbike crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis
Inverness Airport Station works will close the line for 11 days. Image: Network Rail.
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…
Council Leader Robin Currie.
Council leader wants residents to write letters to parliament over £7 million budget hole…
Moreen spent some of her big day sneaking a smoke (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Quitting smoking was torturous - but I've never looked back
All photos by Matt Crockett.
REVIEW: Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) oozed silliness and sensibility in Aberdeen
Hermes, who wear blue and black, head the North Region Junior Premier League this season. Picture by DC Thomson/Kath Flannery
North Region Junior football: Top-flight front-runners Hermes and Bridge of Don Thistle meet under…
CR0038879 Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire Shield first round match between Fraserburgh (black)and Banks o' Dee (Blue) Neil Gauld, centre, was the scorer Pictured are: Banks O dee celebrate equalising at 2 2 in te first half ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell 11/10 /2022
Neil Gauld's thirst for goals remains after Banks o' Dee striker reaches another milestone
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands during the 4-0 loss at Dundee United.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits inability to talk to his team at half-time is…
Diogo Jota of Liverpool takes on John Lundstram and Leon King of Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Richard Gordon: For the most part, European football now looks like a waste of…
Is Liz Truss's government serious or an experimental Fringe show? (Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson)
Euan McColm: Liz Truss & Co's bizarre performance art is a disturbing must-see

Editor's Picks

Most Commented